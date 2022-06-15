ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

LBI Named Best Go-To in the State

By Maria Scandale
thesandpaper.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravelPulse has been checking the beat of destinations for 20 years, and in 2022, the source has named Long Beach Island as New Jersey’s best summer travel destination. The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce proudly shared the announcement that places LBI as one of the best summer destinations in...

www.thesandpaper.net

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Delicious! Best Seafood Restaurants in Ocean County, New Jersey

When it comes to seafood I think the Jersey Shore is a fantastic place for all kinds of styles and dishes. From fish to shellfish and everything in-between we have a great selection and many great restaurants to visit to get that perfect crabcake or clams on the half shell, you name it the Jersey Shore is a fantastic place to dine on seafood favorites.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
matadornetwork.com

The Asbury Park Ocean Club Brings Luxury To the Jersey Shore

The moment I stepped out of the elevator into the Asbury Park Ocean Club and walked out onto the pool deck, I was transported to an island oasis. At 11:00 AM, when I arrived at the hotel with my partner and nine month old daughter, the pool was still subdued (though it would get only slightly more crowded later) and staff wandered amongst the lounge chairs waiting to take orders. We settled into an empty sofa under an umbrella and ordered drinks, absorbing the relaxed atmosphere as our daughter peacefully played between us on the cushions. It was exactly what we needed to transition into vacation mode.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
City
Long Beach Township, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Government
City
Ocean City, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Cherished Memories from Seaside Heights, NJ from 1973

The memories are always there, remember all the fun times, and many more fun times to come. I just love these "old" videos. You might spot a ride you loved, or maybe a game you loved. Several things look familiar, Lucky Leo's and the sky ride. So many of you had a favorite ride like the Swiss Bob, the skydiver, and so many more.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Beach Island#Lbi#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#State#Travelpulse#West Ninth
thesandpaper.net

‘Flying Solo’ Photographer Lends New Eye to Landscapes, Landmarks

Long Beach Island’s 18-mile stretch of land, dotted with small towns and long expanses of white sand, is picturesque to everyone who visits. During the summer of 2020, amid COVID-19 restrictions and closures, Susan Lodato, a photographer and new resident of LBI, used the bleak entertainment scene to her advantage by taking more time to develop her passion for photography.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

This Little Diner in Forked River, NJ is Always So Good

No matter when we go, mainly for breakfast, it's always delicious and they have my favorite for breakfast, creamed dried beef. I was just speaking with Jan from Forked River about the Forked River Diner and she says she always forgets about this place when it comes to diners. Jan then wrote me and said she went to the Forked River Diner last week and it never disappoints. Exactly.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Surfing
thesandpaper.net

Beach Haven Angler Serves Up Manhattan Cup for Veterans and Conservation

The morning of June 3, fishing boats began pulling into the Liberty Landing Marina in Jersey City, readying for the day ahead. As the sun rose behind the massive buildings along the New York City skyline, a layer of fog shrouded most of the view. However, one building standing tall above the rest was clearly visible: the Freedom Tower, formerly the site of the World Trade Center and now serving as a constant reminder and memorial of the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Philadelphia. Barclay Prime was named the best steakhouse in Pennsylvania by Eat This Not That's list. A modern revamp of the traditional steakhouse, the eatery was recognized...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesandpaper.net

Long Beach Township – Oceanfront

Rare opportunity to purchase a Fully Furnished oceanfront home with 50 feet of oceanfront and a 180 view of the ocean from both floors. Each identical floor has three large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen, dining, and living area all have great ocean views with newer Anderson windows. Central A/C and ceiling fans throughout both floors. The property has a two-car garage with additional off-street parking for four. Public beach access is directly next to and North of the property with a private pathway from the side of the property. Improvements, since purchased, include new LVP flooring, New Lightning, New Fans, Furniture and Artwork, New Glass Table and Cookware, New Bathroom and Bedroom Mirrors, New Bedding, Smart TVs, Thermostat, Door Locks & date/time logs, and Light Switches, New Gas Grills with Gas Lines, Spray foam insulation and new outdoor plumbing. Extra Storage w/outside door, Utility Room and additional Washer & Dryer behind garage area. 2021 and 2002 Rental History averages $100,000 per season with a predictable increase in demand and rates for 2023 and beyond. This is a conservative number. Maximizing Shoulder Season rentals can also increase rental income. Some of the Brant Beach amenities include Island Market, Cool Delights Ice Cream, Custard Hut and Pizza, Daddy O, Bagels & Beyond, Gifted By The Sea, Brant Beach Yacht Club, St Francis of Assisi Parish, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Bayview Park, Pickleball Center, Basketball Courts are located at The Long Beach Township Municipal Building and Long Beach Township Police Department Complex and the Post Office.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

NYC Mediterranean Restaurant Expands To Princeton

Hope you’re hungry! A popular New York City-based Mediterranean eatery ranked among the top 50 in the state has opened its first New Jersey location. Taim Mediterranean Kitchen, which currently has eight spots throughout NYC, opened at 301 N. Harrison Street in Princeton on Tuesday, June 14, its Facebook page says.
PRINCETON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy