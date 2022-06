MANCHESTER – Township officials will be reviewing whether a section of land could be redeveloped to make way for a warehouse. Towns have an ability in New Jersey to apply for certain land to be “an area in need of redevelopment.” This means that the land has more potential than what is currently there. Officials would have to prove that the land meets certain criteria. If they win that designation, they have a lot more control over what can be built there.

