College Station, TX

Appalachian State Defensive Players to Watch vs. Aggies Week 2

By Timm Hamm
All Aggies
 3 days ago

The Mountaineers could prove to be a formidable non-conference foe for the Aggies on Sept. 10

The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off what can only be described as a disappointment of a season in 2021. Injuries to key players, including the quarterback, combined with lingering COVID issues and inexperience at key positions helped facilitate an 8-4 record that included head-scratching losses against Arkansas, Ole Miss, and LSU.

Possibly the one bright spot was the home win against then-No. 1 Alabama.

It's a new year with a new recruiting class, possibly the best ever , and coach Jimbo Fisher & Co. are ready to prove to the college football world they belong in the conversation with the best.

Week 2 finds the Aggies at home for the second straight week in a non-conference matchup, this time against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers will be rebuilding at some positions on both sides of the ball in 2022 as they've lost some big-time talent to graduation and the NFL.

Make sure to stick with AllAggies.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on Texas A&M's schedule in 2022.

Who are some of the Mountaineers' defensive standouts the Aggies should be familiar with?

LB Nick Hampton

Hampton has contributed 19.5 sacks in three seasons for the Mountaineers, including 11 in 2021. He also registered 68 tackles (38 solo) last season. Hampton is one of just six returning starters on defense for Appalachian State in 2022.

CB Steven Jones Jr

Jones was an All-American in 2021 and is one of six returning starters on defense this upcoming season for the Mountaineers. the 5-10, 180-pound cornerback amassed 46 tackles (39 solo) in 2021 to go along with five interceptions and eight passes defended.

LB Trey Cobb

Cobb earned a second-team All-American nod in 2021 with 72 tackles (31 solo) and three interceptions and four passes defended.

The 6-2, 220-pound senior also returned an interception for a touchdown last season.

