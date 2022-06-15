ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Board of Regents approves changes to teach all grades

By Amal Tlaige
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UeV8Y_0gByL2JQ00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — New York could be facing a teacher shortage crisis is on the rise. New York is expected to need 180,000 new teachers in the next decade, but there may not be enough educators to fill those roles. The Board of Regents is trying to alleviate that. This week, they changed the certification requirements needed to teach all grades. What was once 100 hours of in class teaching is now 50.

New York’s student population is expected to grow by 61,000 in the next seven years, but those enrolled in the state’s teacher enrollment programs has decreased by 49%.

16 Capital Region teachers win SUNY teaching award

Jim Baldwin is New York’s Senior Deputy Commissioner for Education Policy. He says there are various factors at play when it comes to the cause of this shortage including other career opportunities and the high cost of receiving a bachelor’s degree.

Baldwin says teacher certification in New York is a complex system that’s changed over time, “So we’re really trying to respond to the field, respond to the conditions that our school districts are experiencing when it comes to being able to hire appropriately certified teachers and looking at each of the major certifications of teachers in New York.”

Upcoming job fair highlights statewide teacher shortage

The Deputy Commissioner also adds that this recent change will allow teachers to have more mobility in their careers, “What this ‘all grades literacy certificate” will do is really provide teachers with an opportunity who are focused on the elementary grades to move into the middle and highschool grades if they choose to do so or vice versa.”

Baldwin acknowledges there are issues going on that may discourage prospective teachers, but he hopes the benefits of being an educator outweigh that, “There are so many rewards to being a teacher and to working in schools and to help children self actualize.”

Homeschool surge continues despite schools reopening

The Education Department believes this will not only help to fix the teacher shortage, but also focus on specific obstacles for those entering into the profession.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

N.Y. June 2022 primary election: A voter’s guide to the statewide races

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Early voting for the June primary is set to begin Saturday, June 18 and run through Sunday, June 26. Primary Day is Tuesday, June 28. Staten Islanders will be voting in the Democratic and Republican races for governor, the Democratic race for lieutenant governor, the Democratic race for the 61st State Assembly seat and the Republican race for the 63rd State Assembly seat for the June primary.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WETM 18 News

Extension of services for students with individualized learning plans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new New York State law will help students who received individualized education programs during the pandemic continue to receive those services.  Learning during the pandemic has been hard for many students, especially those who receive an individualized education plan. “Zooming in for lessons, using remote learning, that had to be […]
EDUCATION
96.1 The Breeze

Two WNY Towns Make List Of Cheapest Places To Live In New York State

We are living in inflationary times. Every time I turn around the price has increased on essentials, like gas, food, or rent. Can we get a break? If you're willing to relocate, you might be able to live in an affordable place. Two towns here in Western New York made the list of the cheapest places to live in the state. HomeSnacks put the list together.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

$567 Million Available In Electric And Gas Assistance In New York State

New York State now has $567 million available to low-income families that need help paying their eclectic or gas bills. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement today, June 16, 2022. The money is to help pay off past due bills caused by the pandemic. The funds will directly benefit more than 327,000 low-income households. Residents enrolled in the Energy Affordability Program will receive a one-time credit to pay off any past due bills through May 1, 2022. Customers will receive the credit to their accounts by August 1, 2022. Any resident who needs help and has not yet enrolled in EAP can receive a credit, if they enroll by December 31, 2022.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Department#Education Policy#The Board Of Regents#Capital Region#Suny
BoardingArea

New Stimulus Checks Up to $1,050 Are Going Out Soon to NYS Homeowners

There are new stimulus rebate checks going out soon that will be up to $1,050 each for homeowners in NYS. Here is how to figure out how much it will be. It has been over a year since the last federal stimulus checks have gone out and states have been stepping in to send out their own. New York State is doing this as well for home owners this month – with a political message attached.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

EPA released new health advisories for PFAS contaminants

ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Environmental Protection Agency has released new health advisories for PFAS substances. PFOA and PFOS are members of the PFAS family known as forever chemicals that may cause health problems. “From non-stick pans, to clothing, to food packaging, PFAS are everywhere,” explained Rob Hayes, Director of Clean Water for Environmental Advocates NY. “That’s why […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNBF News Radio 1290

How to Enjoy the Best “Dam” View of the City of Binghamton

A short hike just outside Binghamton can lead people to a spot where they can enjoy a spectacular sight of the Parlor City. The special place is near Wittman Dam in the town of Dickinson. It's just above the location where Broome County officials once considered building a massive trash-burning plant in the 1980s. Parts of the proposed site were in the city and in the town of Dickinson. It had been used by the Binghamton Brick Company for several decades.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Two Lakes In New York State Are Among America’s Most Polluted

New York has the distinction of being the only state with two lakes among the top 10 most polluted in America. Actually, both lakes are in the top5 and we actually have the #1 most polluted lake right here in our state. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. I really feel like we actually have three lakes on the list because Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but any pollution from Michigan surely has an effect on our portion of Lake Erie, right?
96.1 The Breeze

Here Is When You Can’t Legally Have Marijuana In New York State

Although cannabis is legal for adult use in New York State, there are still certain circumstances when you are not legally permitted to possess or use it. While you are pretty much legally permitted to have your weed in many places, you don't want to get caught up in a situation where you are possessing or using it illegally.
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy