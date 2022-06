RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Stampede Days kicks off Friday in Rigby. Mutton bustin is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. with the rodeo beginning at 8:00 p.m. Then on Saturday, the annual Rigby Rotary Club Stampede Days breakfast will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Rigby City Park Shelter. Tickets are $8 for an individual or $30 for a family $30.00, and tickets are available at the door.

1 DAY AGO