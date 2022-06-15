ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surf City, NJ

‘LBI Table’ Is Set and Serving

By Maria Scandale
thesandpaper.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAwaited all winter, LBI Table has been a sensation since it opened in May by co-owners Scott Russo and partner Jimmy, formerly of ScoJo’s in Surf City. LBI Table is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 502 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom, just north of the gateway to...

www.thesandpaper.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 WOBM

Delicious! Best Seafood Restaurants in Ocean County, New Jersey

When it comes to seafood I think the Jersey Shore is a fantastic place for all kinds of styles and dishes. From fish to shellfish and everything in-between we have a great selection and many great restaurants to visit to get that perfect crabcake or clams on the half shell, you name it the Jersey Shore is a fantastic place to dine on seafood favorites.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Cherished Memories from Seaside Heights, NJ from 1973

The memories are always there, remember all the fun times, and many more fun times to come. I just love these "old" videos. You might spot a ride you loved, or maybe a game you loved. Several things look familiar, Lucky Leo's and the sky ride. So many of you had a favorite ride like the Swiss Bob, the skydiver, and so many more.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
thesandpaper.net

HopSauce Returns to Beach Haven

To celebrate the creative community present on Long Beach Island, the HopSauce Festival is returning for its seventh year on Saturday, June 18. Located at Veterans Memorial Park in Beach Haven and taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the festival is set to usher in the summer season with original live artists, craft beer, hot sauces and more.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Beach Township, NJ
Surf City, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Ship Bottom, NJ
City
Surf City, NJ
matadornetwork.com

The Asbury Park Ocean Club Brings Luxury To the Jersey Shore

The moment I stepped out of the elevator into the Asbury Park Ocean Club and walked out onto the pool deck, I was transported to an island oasis. At 11:00 AM, when I arrived at the hotel with my partner and nine month old daughter, the pool was still subdued (though it would get only slightly more crowded later) and staff wandered amongst the lounge chairs waiting to take orders. We settled into an empty sofa under an umbrella and ordered drinks, absorbing the relaxed atmosphere as our daughter peacefully played between us on the cushions. It was exactly what we needed to transition into vacation mode.
Rock 104.1

Take a Tour of This Abandoned Home in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Remember those butterflies you'd feel in your stomach when you set out to wreak some havoc, innocent as it may have been, when you were a kid?. When I was little, well... a teenager, we used to go explore places we definitely shouldn't have been just for the thrill of it. I can't even keep count of how many times my friends and I attempted to see the Atco Ghost on Burnt Mill Road. I should probably apologize to all those who live on that street. I'm sure all the kids on the hunt for the Atco Ghost constantly driving up and down the road drove you nuts. For my part in that, my deepest apologies. Thank you for the fun, though.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.3 The Point

This Little Diner in Forked River, NJ is Always So Good

No matter when we go, mainly for breakfast, it's always delicious and they have my favorite for breakfast, creamed dried beef. I was just speaking with Jan from Forked River about the Forked River Diner and she says she always forgets about this place when it comes to diners. Jan then wrote me and said she went to the Forked River Diner last week and it never disappoints. Exactly.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Lbi#Red Cabbage#Kitchen Hood#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Lbi Table#Blt#Cojita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thesandpaper.net

‘Flying Solo’ Photographer Lends New Eye to Landscapes, Landmarks

Long Beach Island’s 18-mile stretch of land, dotted with small towns and long expanses of white sand, is picturesque to everyone who visits. During the summer of 2020, amid COVID-19 restrictions and closures, Susan Lodato, a photographer and new resident of LBI, used the bleak entertainment scene to her advantage by taking more time to develop her passion for photography.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Long Beach Township – Oceanfront

Rare opportunity to purchase a Fully Furnished oceanfront home with 50 feet of oceanfront and a 180 view of the ocean from both floors. Each identical floor has three large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen, dining, and living area all have great ocean views with newer Anderson windows. Central A/C and ceiling fans throughout both floors. The property has a two-car garage with additional off-street parking for four. Public beach access is directly next to and North of the property with a private pathway from the side of the property. Improvements, since purchased, include new LVP flooring, New Lightning, New Fans, Furniture and Artwork, New Glass Table and Cookware, New Bathroom and Bedroom Mirrors, New Bedding, Smart TVs, Thermostat, Door Locks & date/time logs, and Light Switches, New Gas Grills with Gas Lines, Spray foam insulation and new outdoor plumbing. Extra Storage w/outside door, Utility Room and additional Washer & Dryer behind garage area. 2021 and 2002 Rental History averages $100,000 per season with a predictable increase in demand and rates for 2023 and beyond. This is a conservative number. Maximizing Shoulder Season rentals can also increase rental income. Some of the Brant Beach amenities include Island Market, Cool Delights Ice Cream, Custard Hut and Pizza, Daddy O, Bagels & Beyond, Gifted By The Sea, Brant Beach Yacht Club, St Francis of Assisi Parish, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Bayview Park, Pickleball Center, Basketball Courts are located at The Long Beach Township Municipal Building and Long Beach Township Police Department Complex and the Post Office.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Summer Fun

We live in the best town in Ocean County, and I hope everyone is ready for the summer, with the dock activities, bay beach, concerts, car shows, farmers market, fireworks, Pirates Day, and many family recreation activities we have planned. On Thursday, June 16, we have the first farmers market...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy