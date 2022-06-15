Watch crews rescue 'lucky' kitty from Petersburg storm drain

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia's Famous Athlete, Singer, and Actor
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Re-imagined and reopened with 50% more exhibition space
The Best Friend
US DOT gives $58 million for Richmond-to-Raleigh (R2R) rail project
Virginia awards $300,000 to projects to improve access to fresh food
Anchor missing from Virginia museum found in backyard
The 7-foot-long, 2,000-pound anchor was reported stolen on September 20, 2021.
GRTC paints Broad Street Pulse bus lanes red
The painting will start Tuesday, June 21, and go through Tuesday, July 26. The painting will occur Monday through Saturday and will start in the westbound lanes and end in the eastbound lanes.
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: bear sighting, take two!
RICHMOND, Va. -- Earlier this week, we shared photos of a bear in Mary's backyard. Now, one was spotted in Jessica's neighborhood! We also met Chloe the dog and marveled at the goldfinches in Scott's yard. Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit...
Is the river safe? James River Watch program allows river-goers to know before they go
River season is here! But is it always safe to go into the water? The James River Watch website may have you covered.
NBC12
Thousands of flight cancelations impact Richmond couple’s return home
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The travel chaos continues for many heading out this holiday weekend after more than 1,300 flights were canceled on Friday alone. Two of those travelers left scrambling for a backup plan were Thomas Ewers and his wife, who traveled to San Francisco through Breeze Airways for a friend’s wedding.
Family: Missing Glen Allen girl 'left her phone at home'
Samantha (Sammie) Shea-Nielsen was last seen at her home in Glen Allen around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Henrico gets $4.7 million to build section of Fall Line Trail
Henrico County will receive nearly $4.7 million in reimbursement from the Virginia Department of Transportation to construct a portion of the Fall Line Trail, which will eventually stretch from Ashland to Petersburg, connecting much of the Richmond region.
NBC12
Doctors issue warnings following chemical exposure at Chesterfield pool
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parents are on high alert after a chemical exposure at a Chesterfield pool sent 16 children and adults to the hospital. Those hospitalized complained of nausea, cough and shortness of breath after being at the Harpers Mill community pool. All were discharged Thursday, but the frightening situation could’ve been worse.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia woman hospitalized with copperhead bite; experts give tips for snakebite season
AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake earlier this week. Meanwhile, the Virginia Poison Center is getting multiple calls a week related to snakebites. Heather Harold told WFXR’s sister station, WRIC, that she was looking for her ducks and went...
The gorgeous weekend weather continues
Overnight lows in the 50s, daytime highs around 80
NBC 29 News
Three Tornados touch down in Central Virginia, leaving damage behind
LOUISA CO. Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday. One was near Louisa and two more formed over northern Fluvanna County then traveled into Goochland County. In places across Louisa county, the storm knocked over basketball hoops and sent trash cans...
Juveniles caught on tape breaking into, robbing Chesterfield small business
The two teens can be seen on security footage outside of the shop contemplating the crime, before parking their bikes around the corner. One of them then returns to the shop entrance and throws a large rock through the glass window, shattering the glass -- and breaking in.
Investigation reveals cause of Chesterfield Fire training death
Eldridge was involved in the Henrico Police Athletic League, starting as a participant and later becoming a counselor and mentor. Eldridge indicated on his application to the department that he was in the gym five times a week.
Franklin man killed in Sussex crash
SUSSEX, Va. — A Franklin man died in a single-car crash Sussex County Thursday night. Virginia State Police troopers found the 2005 Honda Accord wrecked just south of Neblett Mill Road on Route 35 around 10:30 that night. A spokeswoman for VSP said Jonathan Myrick, 37, had been driving...
Juneteenth Celebration at Dorey Park features fireworks
Henrico County hosted a Juneteenth Celebration Saturday at Dorey Park.
37-year-old man dies after crash on Jerusalem Plank Road in Sussex
Virginia State Police is currently investigating a deadly crash in Sussex County.
Henrico County gifts Henrico Police Athletic League a new home, building
"When you look at society today, programs like PAL are needed more than ever before across the country, particularly as it relates to youth violence and violence in our society overall," Ragland said. "It takes kids off the street and gives them the support that we all need to be successful as citizens."
NBC12
EF1 tornado damages 16 homes in Goochland
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that an EF1 tornado struck Goochland County, damaging 16 homes Thursday evening. The storm had an estimated width of 100 yards and winds of 90 mph. Goochland County has several resources available for anyone impacted by the storm:. Emergency Operations...
NBC12
Vehicle fire causes major backup on I-95N
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A vehicle fire on northbound I-95 caused major delays early Thursday afternoon in Richmond and Chesterfield County. The incident initially closed all northbound lanes at mile marker 73.4 near the Maury Street exit. Traffic was backed up for several miles. Police say the fire was caused...
VIDEO: ‘Our vehicles are going to be destroyed,’ tornado warning rips through Virginia with ‘baseball’ sized hail
Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings ripped through central Virginia late this evening. Damages seen in the area included flooding, hail, downed trees and power loss. One 8News viewer even sent in a video of extreme lightning crackling through the sky.
WTVR CBS 6
