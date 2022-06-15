ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Watch crews rescue 'lucky' kitty from Petersburg storm drain

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: bear sighting, take two!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Earlier this week, we shared photos of a bear in Mary's backyard. Now, one was spotted in Jessica's neighborhood! We also met Chloe the dog and marveled at the goldfinches in Scott's yard. Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
City
Rescue, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Petersburg, VA
Lifestyle
City
Petersburg, VA
NBC12

Thousands of flight cancelations impact Richmond couple’s return home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The travel chaos continues for many heading out this holiday weekend after more than 1,300 flights were canceled on Friday alone. Two of those travelers left scrambling for a backup plan were Thomas Ewers and his wife, who traveled to San Francisco through Breeze Airways for a friend’s wedding.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Doctors issue warnings following chemical exposure at Chesterfield pool

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parents are on high alert after a chemical exposure at a Chesterfield pool sent 16 children and adults to the hospital. Those hospitalized complained of nausea, cough and shortness of breath after being at the Harpers Mill community pool. All were discharged Thursday, but the frightening situation could’ve been worse.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Cat#Kitty#Animal Shelter#Storm Drain#Petersburg Animal Control
NBC 29 News

Three Tornados touch down in Central Virginia, leaving damage behind

LOUISA CO. Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday. One was near Louisa and two more formed over northern Fluvanna County then traveled into Goochland County. In places across Louisa county, the storm knocked over basketball hoops and sent trash cans...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
13News Now

Franklin man killed in Sussex crash

SUSSEX, Va. — A Franklin man died in a single-car crash Sussex County Thursday night. Virginia State Police troopers found the 2005 Honda Accord wrecked just south of Neblett Mill Road on Route 35 around 10:30 that night. A spokeswoman for VSP said Jonathan Myrick, 37, had been driving...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
NBC12

EF1 tornado damages 16 homes in Goochland

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that an EF1 tornado struck Goochland County, damaging 16 homes Thursday evening. The storm had an estimated width of 100 yards and winds of 90 mph. Goochland County has several resources available for anyone impacted by the storm:. Emergency Operations...
GOOCHLAND, VA
NBC12

Vehicle fire causes major backup on I-95N

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A vehicle fire on northbound I-95 caused major delays early Thursday afternoon in Richmond and Chesterfield County. The incident initially closed all northbound lanes at mile marker 73.4 near the Maury Street exit. Traffic was backed up for several miles. Police say the fire was caused...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy