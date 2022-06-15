Residents Advised to Take Precautions During Extreme Heat

With a heat index of 100 to 110 degrees, Duval County Emergency Management reminds the public to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory that will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Keep yourself and your family safe during extended periods of heat. This is especially important for children and seniors who are more at risk for heat-related illnesses. Do not leave children or animals in vehicles unattended. Whenever possible, stay inside air-conditioned spaces; drink plenty of water and fluids; avoid caffeine, alcohol and large amounts of sugar; wear light clothing and limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

The most vulnerable individuals are those who work or exercise outdoors, adults over 65, infants and children under 4, the homeless or poor, and people with chronic medical conditions. Take the necessary precautions to prevent serious health effects such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Stay Cool

Stay in air-conditioned buildings.

Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it is the hottest part of the day and avoid direct sunlight.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature.

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day.

Stay Informed

Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips.

Keep your friends, family, and neighbors aware of weather and heat safety information.

Helpful links