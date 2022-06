SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two men have been killed in what officials are saying is one of the most horrific traffic accidents they have ever seen. The victims were traveling at speeds over 140 miles per hour when their car flew off the highway, jumped a fence, rolled several times, and ejected the driver.

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO