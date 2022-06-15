ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

How can you help repair an iconic downtown Shreveport sculpture

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago

The "Quilt Kiosk" art sculpture at the Northeast corner of Texas St. and McNeil St. was damaged in a single car crash several years ago and is now being fixed by artist Bruce Allen.

The sculpture was created in 1995 by Barbara Abbott and Frances Drew who took inspiration for its design by the patterns found in African-American and Anglo-American quilt designs.

It was filled with broken China, jewelry, mosaic tiles, porcelain and memorabilia from hundreds of Shreveport residents. To bring the sculpture back to life, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council and Allen are asking for residents to donate pieces to add to the repairs.

Allen will be working most days at the corner of Texas St. and McNeil St. and you can drop off your items directly to him or you can leave them at Central Artstation at 801 Crockett St. or at the Downtown Development Authority offices at 416 Cotton St.

All items must be dropped off by Thursday, June 30 for them to be included in the sculpture repairs.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

