Detroit — Chris Webber, arguably the second-best basketball player to come from Michigan, will headline a star-studded class for the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame. Webber, who starred at Detroit Country Day and led Michigan's fabled Fab Five before going on to a Hall-of-Fame professional career, is one of eight inductees for the Class of 2022. Webber will be joined by by fellow amateur inductees Meryl Davis and Charlie White, and Jennie Ritter; Antonio Gates from the professional category; John Beilein in the coach's category; and Mickey Redmond in the media category.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO