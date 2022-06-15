ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-term exhibit about Princess Diana to open on the Las Vegas strip in August

By Stephanie Overton
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This August at The Shops at Crystals on the Las Vegas Strip sees the opening of a brand new exhibit about the life of the late Princess Diana.

“Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition” will be a 10,000-square-foot long-term permanent residency exhibit and has been designed to transport visitors into the life of world-famous royalty through designer fashions, personal effects, and historic items of Diana and the family and friends of her life.

The exhibition has been created and produced by SBX Group and SEE Global Entertainment in partnership with Pink Ribbons Crusade, which is a 501c3 charity sharing its multi-million-dollar collection of Diana artifacts and royal family memorabilia in order to help raise funds to fight breast cancer.

Organizers worked to curate the exhibit from a collection of both Princess Diana and British royal memorabilia, a collection which has taken more than 45 years to assemble.

The exhibit will begin at the ancestral estate of Diana’s family and will journey through her introduction to and ultimate reinvention of royal life. “Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition” will include 12 themed rooms which are anchored by three standout collections: “Wedding of the Century”, “Fashion Icon”, and “Gone Too Soon: A Memorial.”

The “Wedding” room will transport visitors to one of the most memorable events in royal family history: the wedding of Lady Diana Spencer to Prince Charles on July 29, 1981. A life-seize recreation of Princess Diana’s wedding gown will be on display alongside recreations of the wedding costumes of Diana’s bridesmaids and groomsmen, all recreated by a world-renowned Belgian artist and sculptor Isabelle de Borchgrave.

In the “Fashion” room, visitors will be able to admire the largest on-display collection of Diana’s iconic fashions.

The “Gone Too Soon: A Memorial” room will take visitors back in time to the unbelievable week of Diana’s passing and funeral. From August 31 through September 7, 1997, the world stood still as people across the globe grieved. This room will feature a floral installation and striking Palace gates in their actual sizes in a recreation of the people’s vigil.

Advance tickets to “Princess Diana” A Tribute Exhibition” will be announced in the upcoming weeks. Email subscribers to the exhibits website will receive private access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale. A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to Pink Ribbons Crusade to assist in its fight against breast cancer.

