Montgomery County police say they are keeping an eye on protests held near the local homes of three Supreme Court justices and making sure they remain peaceful. Following the leak of a draft opinion to Politico last month indicating the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade, protesters have been gathering regularly in front of Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Chevy Chase home. Last week an armed man from California was charged with attempted murder after authorities say he went to Kavanaugh’s home with the intent to kill him. Nicholas John Roske, 26, was indicted on an attempted murder charge in federal court Wednesday and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO