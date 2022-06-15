ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago White Sox 13, Detroit 0

By Sportradar
Porterville Recorder
 3 days ago

E_Velasquez (3). DP_Chicago 0, Detroit 3. LOB_Chicago 11, Detroit 5. 2B_Vaughn (10), Moncada (3), Abreu...

www.recorderonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Kody Clemens sitting Thursday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Clemens started on each base during the Tigers' three-game series agains the Chicago White Sox, but he's on the bench for Thursday's opener. Harold Castro is moving to third base and batting eighth while Javier Baez returns to shortstop and bats cleanup.
DETROIT, MI
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox sign Dan Winkler to minor league deal

The White Sox have signed reliever Dan Winkler to a minor league contract, according to an announcement from their Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte. He’ll step onto the Knights’ active roster in hopes of earning his way to the big leagues. Winkler opted out of a minor league deal...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

White Sox 3B Moncada leaves game with hamstring tightness

HOUSTON --  Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada left a game Friday night against the Houston Astros in the third inning with tightness in his left hamstring. Moncada pulled up after running to first base on a groundout in the second inning and was limping slightly as he returned to the dugout. He remained in the game at third base in the bottom of the inning before being replaced by Josh Harrison in the third.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Willi Castro sitting for Detroit on Friday

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Castro will move to the bench on Friday with Austin Meadows starting in right field. Meadows will bat fourth versus right-hander Jon Gray and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Meadows for 9.3...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Detroit, IL
numberfire.com

Max Stassi out of Angels' Saturday Game 1 lineup against Seattle

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not starting in Saturday's Game One contest against the Seattle Mariners. Stassi will rest on Saturday afternoon after Kurt Suzuki was named Los Angeles' catcher for Patrick Sandoval. Per Baseball Savant on 83 batted balls this season, Stassi has accounted for a 12%...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox Farm Report: June 15, 2022

While the rookie affiliates were off today, there was plenty of excitement down on the farm!. The Charlotte Knights walked it off in the 10th inning, and everyone in the Birmingham Barons lineup recorded a hit in a blowout win. Meanwhile, Colson Montgomery stayed hot and led the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to their fourth victory in a row.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Michael Kopech Trending Toward Starting Sunday for White Sox

Prior to the Chicago White Sox weekend series opener in Houston, Michael Kopech was playing catch to test his knee. The right-hander told Scott Merkin of MLB.com he felt no extra soreness during the session and believes he will start Sunday vs. the Astros. Last Sunday, Kopech exited his start...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox 7, Astros 0: Cueto dazzles, offense surges

Well, this was a fun afternoon for White Sox fans. The White Sox came into today with a clear game plan against Justin Verlander, and they executed it brilliantly all afternoon, peppering singles to right field while delivering knock out blows with doubles down the left field line. Every starter except for AJ Pollock had at least one hit on the afternoon, including multi-hit efforts from Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert. Robert was the start of the day with four runs batted in, including the two-run double that knocked Verlander out of this game early in the fourth inning. All told, the White Sox did strike out 10 times on the afternoon, but were clearly executing a strong game plan and made Verlander work all afternoon. This was the first time the White Sox beat Justin Verlander since 2014.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Eddings
FOX Sports

Moncada leads White Sox against the Astros following 5-hit performance

Chicago White Sox (30-31, third in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (39-24, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.88 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (6-3, 2.64 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -175, White Sox +149; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson not in lineup for San Francisco Saturday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pederson is being replaced in left field by Luis Gonzalez versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. In 181 plate appearances this season, Pederson has a .269 batting average with a .905 OPS, 14 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy