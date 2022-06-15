ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

Beach Road Construction Ready to Pause for Summer

By Diego Lasarte
vineyardgazette.com
 3 days ago

Recent traffic backups on Beach Road in Vineyard Haven are due to come to an end Friday as paving and other construction work wraps up, Tisbury town officials said this week. Off-season work on the the $6 million Massachusetts Department of Transportation-sponsored project has been under way since 2020....

vineyardgazette.com

vineyardgazette.com

County Criticized for Condition of Eastville Beach

Eastville Point Beach, the scenic public beach overlooking the outer Vineyard Haven Harbor on the Oak Bluffs side of the drawbridge, came into the spotlight this week after a member of the Island family that donated the beach for public use many years ago criticized the way it is being managed.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
therealdeal.com

Historic Cape Cod mansion lists for first time — at a record-breaking price

A Massachusetts mansion in North Chatham on Cape Cod is being offered for the first time in 80 years — at what would be a record-breaking price. Mansion Global is reporting the owners of the retreat, named High Scatterlee, are now seeking $16.9 million for the nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom, and two-half-bath home after initially offering it for $18.8 million back in March.
REAL ESTATE
capecoddaily.com

Several Town Services to Close in Observance of Juneteenth

BARNSTABLE – In observance of Juneteenth, several towns across Cape Cod will close their offices. The Dennis Transfer Station will be closed Sunday and Monday, while the town offices will be closed just on Sunday. In Barnstable, the transfer station will be closed Sunday while offices remain open. In Yarmouth, the… .
BARNSTABLE, MA
City
Edgartown, MA
City
Vineyard Haven, MA
Edgartown, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
WCVB

Car crashes into fishing charter business in Falmouth, Massachusetts

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Two people suffered injuries when a car crashed into a fishing charter building on Cape Cod early Saturday morning. Falmouth police said a Chevrolet Camaro traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into Patriot Party Boats at 227 Clinton Ave. shortly before 12:45 a.m. The...
FALMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Interstate 95 in Providence reopens after being shut down by police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police reopened Interstate 95 in Providence after it was briefly closed on Friday morning. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that the closure near Eddy Street section of the roadway was because of a medical emergency. That part of the highway was reopened just...
PROVIDENCE, RI
vineyardgazette.com

Edgartown Hears Update on Meshacket Housing Project

Energy-efficient designs that fit the Island’s architectural character are the focal point of the plan for the Meshacket Road affordable housing development, the Edgartown select board heard in an update Monday. The town-sponsored project will be developed by the Island Housing Trust and Boston-based Affirmative Investments. The project will...
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Island Autism Group Unveils Campus Plan

Open space and affordable housing are the hallmarks of the master plan Island Autism Group unveiled in front of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission last Thursday. Founded in 2008 by Kate DeVane and Marcy Bettencourt, IAG offers programming and helps fund therapy sessions for Islanders with autism. The three-phase master plan would be carried out on 7.5 acres of land off Lambert’s Cove Road in West Tisbury. IAG bought the property in 2020 from the Child family, jointly with the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank. The land bank acquired 10 acres, while 7.5 acres went to the autism group.
WEST TISBURY, MA
#Labor Day#Traffic Congestion#County Road#Construction Work#Construction Site#Urban Construction#Tisbury#The Tisbury Marketplace#Dot
vineyardgazette.com

Taste of the Vineyard Returns With Style

All manner of food and fashion, from stars and stripes suits and bedazzled dresses, to tacos, tofu and tuna, were on full display at Taste of the Vineyard Thursday night as the Vineyard Preservation Trust fundraiser returned to signal the start of the summer season. “This is the unofficial solstice,”...
nbcboston.com

1 Killed in Crash Overnight in Carver

One person was killed in a crash overnight in Carver, Massachusetts, police said. Police received a call around 10:40 p.m. for a head-on crash with people trapped on Main Street. A vehicle traveling south had crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle that was headed north. Emergency crews...
CARVER, MA
reportertoday.com

Army Corps to Remove Waterfront Abandoned Bridge

"I am pleased to announce a major development in my ongoing effort to transform a vital part of the East Providence Waterfront District. In September of 2019 I introduced a council ordinance seeking the removal of abandoned piers and the abandoned India Point Railroad Bridge. The ordinance received unanimous passage from the City Council. The India Point Railroad Bridge was a swing bridge which spanned the Seekonk River, connecting the City of Providence, Rhode Island at India Point to the City of East Providence at Watchemoket. It was last used in 1974. The original structure was a covered bridge built in 1835 for the Boston and Providence Railroad. After its closing, the United States Coast Guard eventually determined the bridge to be a navigational hazard. The City of Providence had ownership at one point but turned it over to the Federal Government. Many plans and years of discussion fell through and the rusting, dangerous remnants of this structure remained an eyesore and navigational hazard, keeping pleasure & business watercraft away from the East Providence side of the river.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Brockton warns public of sighted black bear

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton officials advised residents to be aware of a black bear that was sighted in the area early Thursday morning. Through a Facebook post, city officials warned the public that the bear had been sighted in the area of North Pearl street and Healey Terrance around 4:30 a.m. and advised residents to take the necessary precautions.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Massive shark spotted in Cape Cod bay

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Charter boat captain David Stamatis was taking a vacationing family out fishing when he spotted a large great white shark in the water off the coast of Wellfleet. The family from Iowa was able to capture footage of the shark after Stamatis carefully steered the boat...
WELLFLEET, MA
capecod.com

Massachusetts Senate Approves Funding for Broadband, Climate Resiliency

PLYMOUTH – The State Senate has approved a general bond bill providing $2.5 million for Plymouth and Barnstable County infrastructure and climate resiliency projects. The bill includes $1 million each for developing municipal broadband in the Upper Cape region and for sewer infrastructure that will help expand housing capacity in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Hey Boo-Boo! Bear casually strolls through front yard in Walpole, Massachusetts

WALPOLE, Mass. — A viewer has shared video with NewsCenter 5 showing a bear walking through their front yard in Walpole, Massachusetts. The video from the viewer's Ring home security camera shows what appears to be a black bear casually strolling from one side of the front lawn, across the driveway and to the other side of the yard.
theweektoday.com

Missing woman found after search by land, air and water

A 61-year-old missing woman came home of her own accord after several hours of exhaustive searching by first responders from across south-east Massachusetts. The search centered around Marks Cove, and included searches by land, by air — courtesy State Police Helicopter — and by water. Dive teams and canines joined in.
WAREHAM, MA

