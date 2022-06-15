Disney Institute – Disney’s Approach to Employee Engagement Is Coming to Jackson
jtv.tv
3 days ago
(June 15, 2022 4:58 PM) Disney Institute is bringing its renowned professional development course, Disney’s Approach to Employee Engagement, to Jackson on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Northwest High School. Organized by the Jackson...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Model Contest Rules. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. a. The Studio 10 Ticket Giveaway (“Promotion”) will begin on JULY 1, 2022 and end on JULY 11, 2022. b. The deadline for entries is...
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A movie made completely in Michigan is set to premiere Friday night in Lansing, and it’s about Juneteenth. Getting the film on the big screen in Lansing took a huge effort from a local makeup artist who worked on the film. “I had never done a film, it was just a […]
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Lansing Juneteenth Celebration continued with The African American Parade on Saturday. The Lansing Juneteenth Celebration Committee held The African American Parade as a part of The 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Festival that started Friday, June 17. The parade started at the J.W. Sexton High School...
DUNDEE, Mich. — People who headed out to the Dundee Mayfly Music Festival at Wolverine Park on Friday night showed up for an exciting fireworks show. And that’s exactly what they got. However, instead of 20 minutes worth of high-flying, multi-colored, explosiony fun the show began and ended...
JACKSON, MI – It started in 2015, when Jackson-native Julia Reed Nichols was pursuing an acting career in Los Angeles and had free time on her hands to give back. Being raised in a military family, she knew exactly what she wanted to do. “My dad was a pilot...
FRIDAY, June 17 — When Shawn Dyer read about the stolen Pride flags on the east side of Lansing, he immediately knew he needed to do something. His daughter Aubrey, 18, is in the middle of coming out as transgender. He wanted her, and Lansing, to know that the good in the community outweighs the bad.
Jackson Juneteenth Community Celebration and Resource Fair. Today, Racial Inequities, Social Justice and Criminal Justice Reform Panel Discussion. Michigan Theatre, 124 N. Mechanic Street, Jackson. Doors open at 9:30 am. The program starts at 10 am. This event will be telecast live on JTV Channel 21. Jackson Juneteenth Event: “1619...
LANSING, Mich. (TND) — "Drag queens make everything better" and there should be a "drag queen for every school," according to reported comments from Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel. Nessel made the comments during a speech at a civil rights conference in Lansing, according to Craig Mauger of The...
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – This year’s Strawberry Fest and Craft Show in downtown Coldwater will feature a record number of vendors. City of Coldwater Community Enrichment Director Julie Santure says the 150 vendors Saturday will line both sides of Chicago Street west of the Four Corners, as well as along South Monroe Street. She says there are a number of new vendors this year.
JTV News presents The Morning Show. Friday, Andy and Bart’s guests: Jeremy Patterson, newly named Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Curriculum, Jackson Public Schools. Pastor James Hines & son Joseph, Lily Missionary Baptist Church. Father’s Day with Bart, Andy and Joe Hawley. 9 AM and 11 AM. (replay from June 16)
JACKSON, MI - Soaring inflation is a contributing factor in why the Jackson College Board of Trustees has approved a 4.5% increase in tuition. Starting this fall, the cost per billing contact hour will be $176 for in-district students. This is a bump from $168 per billing contact hour in 2021-22. Billing contact hours are similar to credits and represent the amount of time students spend in the classroom.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sunday is Juneteenth but the Lansing community kicked off their celebration a day early with a parade, a job fair and a guest appearance from Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin. This is the 49th year that Lansing has held a Juneteenth celebration, but this is the second year since it became a federal […]
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from Kroger and Walgreens. The bottles contain the pain relievers acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin. There’s nothing wrong with the medication, but the bottles don’t meet standards for child resistance. The recalled over-the-counter...
Legendary Canadian balladeer Gordon Lightfoot will perform at the Wharton Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Lightfoot is credited with helping to define the folk-pop sound of the 1960s and 1970s. His songs include “Ribbon of Darkness,” a number one hit on the U.S. country chart with Marty Robbins’ cover in 1965. Lightfoot topped the US Hot 100 or AC chart with the hits “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Sundown,” “Rainy Day People,” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” which commemorated that shipwreck on Lake Superior. Ticket prices vary. The Center is located at Michigan State University, 750 E. Shaw Ln., East Lansing. whartoncenter.com, 800-WHARTON.
JACKSON, MI – One more step to bring a grocery store to downtown Jackson happened this week with the Jackson City Council purchasing a vacant lot on the city’s soutside. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. The city of Jackson has...
MANCHESTER, MI -- The Manchester Chicken Broil is set for Saturday this year, so you don’t have to worry about getting up and going to work the next day stuffed with chicken. “We switched to Saturday to draw more families who had a hard time making it during the...
Comments / 0