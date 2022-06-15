ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Cooling centers in metro Detroit can help beat the heat

By Layla McMurtrie, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
An excessive heat warning was released by the National Weather Service on Wednesday as temperatures in metro Detroit reached a high of 95 degrees, which ties a record set in 1988.

Similar to a free library, a free water station was set up at Trumbull and Sycamore in Detroit for passerby's who needed it to grab a water bottle on the feels-like over 100 degree day.

The heat will cool down a bit by Friday, but a warning to people with allergy's, the grass pollen count will be very high.

Cooling centers

The city of Detroit will continue to offer residents relief by expanding the use of seven recreation centers to serve as cooling centers for residents until the current heat advisory is lifted.

Residents and staff are required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Staff will also conduct temperature checks. High-touch areas and restrooms will be disinfected every two hours, and maximum capacity limits at each site have been lowered. PPE and bottled water will also be provided.

The following centers in Detroit are open to provide residents relief from the heat:

  • Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon; 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday)
  • Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive; (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday)
  • Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon; (1 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday)
  • Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere; (8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and ; 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday)
  • Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort; (8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and ; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday)
  • Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser; (M-F, 1 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday)
  • Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade (M-F, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday)

The Detroit Public Library has seven branch locations offering relief from extreme temperatures as well. All branches are open 10 a.m.– 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 :00 a.m.– 6 p.m. Friday. Capacity is limited to 50% and visitors are limited to two hours to slow the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19:

  • Main Library, 5201 Woodward Ave.
  • Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor Hwy.
  • Edison Branch, 18400 Joy Road
  • Jefferson Branch, 12350 E. Outer Drive
  • Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman Blvd.
  • Redford Branch, 21200 W. Grand River Ave.
  • Wilder Branch, 7140 E. 7 Seven Mile Road

Additionally, Farmington Hills has opened the Costick Center for use as a cooling center. The Costick Center is located at 28600 W. 11 Mile Road between Middlebelt and Inkster.

People using the center do not have to be residents of Farmington Hills. The cooling center will be available from June 14-17 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. now through Friday from June 14-17 and June 18-19 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For information, call 248-473-1800, on weekdays from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

