The Minnesota Twins placed second baseman Jorge Polanco on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to June 13, with low back tightness. Polanco hasn't played since last Sunday, but it doesn't sound like the sort of injury that will keep him out too long. The Twins recalled outfielder/first baseman Alex Kiriloff from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding roster move. He will be available off the bench for Friday's series opener against left-hander Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Luis Arraez is starting on second base and batting fifth.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO