No injuries reported, pet dog escapes house fire

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
 3 days ago
ROCK HALL — A mid-afternoon fire here Saturday displaced the homeowner but no injuries were reported, and the family pet dog was able to escape.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the June 11 single-alarm blaze at 5791 S. Hawthorne Ave. The origin and cause have not been determined, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the fire marshal's office at 410-822-7609.

The owner, identified as William Blades, was not home at the time of the fire.

A passerby reported the fire just before 2 p.m.

Prior to the arrival of firefighters, bystanders attempted to extinguish the fire with garden hoses, according to Brian Jones, the public information officer for the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company.

Jones said bystanders also got the pet dog out of the house and shut off the propane tanks.

Crews from Engine 72 arrived on scene to smoke and flames visible from the structure and through the roof, according to a post on the RHVFC Facebook page.

About 20 firefighters answered the alarm and brought the fire under control in 60 minutes.

Rock Hall was the primary responder.

Kent EMS and the Rock Hall Police Department also responded.

A smoke alarm was present and activated, according to the news release.

The fire marshal's office estimated loss as $200,000 to the structure and $50,000 in contents.

