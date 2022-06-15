ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Your Neighbor: Dr. Lino Ossanna celebrates 15 years in Queen Creek

 3 days ago

Fifteen years this coming August, Dr. Lino Ossanna founded and opened his medical practice Women’s Health Now in Queen Creek. He specializes in obstetrics and gynecology. He has more than 20 years’ experience in health care. In fact, he was the first practicing OB/GYN in Queen Creek.

Ossanna began his career as a pharmacist and then completed medical school and training in OB/GYN at the University of Buffalo. Ossanna also has received additional training in minimally invasive procedures. He is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

Ossanna is often asked to speak on issues such as menopause, treatment of menstrual irregularities and options for birth control. He has been named one of the nation’s top obstetrician and gynecologists by the Consumers Research Council.

But it’s not all work for Ossanna. He is and avid scuba diver and he is a member of the Cousteau Society.

“We are a local medical practice,” Ossanna said. “We will have been in practice in Queen Creek for 15 years come this August. When we had our grand opening in 2007, the Independent sent a photographer to take the grand opening ribbon cutting with the mayor at the time.”

That photo was recreated with Queen Creek Council Member Dawn Oliphant.

Name : Lino A. Ossanna

What I do : Women's Health Now, OB/GYN, 21321 E. Ocotillo Road, Ste. 127

Town/Neighborhood : Queen Creek

Hours of Business : Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Personal background : I have been a scuba diver for over 20 years. I enjoy reading, working out at the gym and attending our sons’ sporting events.

Professional Background : I was a practicing pharmacist prior to attending medical school. I have been a practicing OB/GYN for greater than 20 years. I have been in practice in Queen Creek for 15 years. I was the first OB/GYN in Queen Creek. Our practice provides prenatal care as well as delivering at Banner Ironwood and Mercy Gilbert. We also provide gynecology services, surgery and in-office procedures.

Where were you before? Prior to opening our practice in Queen Creek, I practiced in Chandler.

Why did you come to Queen Creek : We chose Queen Creek for its small-town feel and community involvement. We began our practice in 2007.

What are some of the changes you have seen in your medical field : We have seen the environment in medicine change over the years. With so many practices now being corporate owned, by being a small independent practice, we feel we can respond to our patients’ needs in a more timely manner than the larger corporate-run practices.

Family : I am married with three boys.

Care philosophy : My practice has a team philosophy that strives to deliver comprehensive, expert care.

What is you mission? Our mission is to improve women’s health through comprehensive and integrative health care.

What inspires you: I am inspired by the stories of great physicians and the contributions they've made to improving the health and lives of our fellow citizens.

What advice do you have for today’s youth : My advice to today’s youth who ask me about career choices is follow your passion and do what you enjoy.

Queen Creek, AZ
