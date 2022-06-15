ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Teen hospitalized following shooting early Wednesday in Lansing

By Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

LANSING – Police were seeking information about a shooting early Wednesday that put a teenager in the hospital.

The 16-year-old victim showed up at a hospital about 1:43 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh, Lansing police said in a news release. The injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

Police declined to say whether the victim was a boy or a girl. As of late Wednesday afternoon, no one had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The shooting reportedly happened in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Willow Street, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Troy Johnston at (517) 483-6867, the main desk at (517) 483-4600 or CrimeStopper at (517) 483-7867. They can also send a private message through the department's Facebook page.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Teen hospitalized following shooting early Wednesday in Lansing

