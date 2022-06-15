U-pick season is nearly here

U-pick season is upon us … almost

At flower farm Field to Vase U-Pick Flowers in New Carlisle, the 50 rows of flowers that owners Melissa and Ryan Ripley handplant every spring are only now just starting to spring up.

Beginning July 2, the flower farm will be open for u-pick where you can get flowers like zinnias, yarrow, sunflowers, sweet Annies and jumbo marigolds, with special events and vendors available throughout the year.

But flowers in the early season can go quickly as many of the plants are still growing. So, if you want to leave with a guaranteed bouquet, Melissa suggests you visit in August when the flowers will be plentiful.

Here's more on how the flower farm is preparing for another busy season.

And make sure to say hi to kitties Oreo, Raven and Roman when you visit.

More local food and shopping news

🍹 Third Thursdays in the Mish is a new monthly event coming to downtown Mishawaka. Beginning this week, from 5 to 9 p.m., attendees can walk along the Mishawaka Riverwalk that spans from Central Park to Kamm Island and stop at participating businesses, including InRugCo Studio and Gift Shop, Chicory Cafe, Doc Pierce’s, Hacienda and more for specials and deals throughout the night. There also will be live music and activities scattered throughout the walk. Here's the full story on why organizers decided to jumpstart the year-round event.

🍕 Bourbon Street Pizza in South Bend and Mishawaka has now become Hall's Kitchen. Owner Ryan Hall initially opened the first location on Twyckenham Drive in South Bend in 2019, and the Mishawaka location along Lincoln Way near Capital Avenue opened in December 2021. According to a Facebook post regarding the change, the restaurant has the same owners and now sports a refreshed menu but still plans to "offer quality pizza at an affordable price to the community." Hall did not return several phone calls from a Tribune reporter regarding why the change was made.

🏋️‍♀️ Local gym East Race Muscle has moved for the second time in a year. The gym initially moved to 215 N. Lafayette Blvd., across from The Tribune's former printing presses building in 2021, but has moved once again, this time into the former Studebaker assembly plant at 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., also home to The Tribune and Purdue Polytechnic High School. The entrance to the gym's new space is on the eastern side of the building near the intersection of South Bronson.

🐟 Fat Cam's at Garver Lake in Edwardsburg has temporarily closed. In a Facebook post, owners explained they've remained dedicated to operating the restaurant for the last 11 years but simply need a break to spend time with family and complete projects. They wrote, "We aren’t permanently closing. We need to be clear on that point. We do have a plan," but they stopped short of detailing when they plan to reopen.

🚗 Construction along Grape Road in Mishawaka has begun for a new Valvoline Oil change, near Discount Tire and Steak ’n Shake.

As always, if you see something around town you're curious about and want me to check out, you can email me here.

Other local news this week I found interesting that you may too

► State champions:Needing a spark, Saint Joseph's Haley West in the middle of softball heroics once again

► For subscribers:Woman's request for new trial is latest in purported miscarriage of justice in Elkhart

► March for our lives:Hundreds take to streets in downtown South Bend in march for gun reform

► 'This is not normal':Record-high temperatures could hit South Bend area

Cheers🌷

Mary

Contact Mary Shown at 574-235-6244 and mshown@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @maryshownSBT and @marketbasketSBT.