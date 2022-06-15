ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U-pick season is nearly here

By Mary Shown, South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
U-pick season is upon us … almost

At flower farm Field to Vase U-Pick Flowers in New Carlisle, the 50 rows of flowers that owners Melissa and Ryan Ripley handplant every spring are only now just starting to spring up.

Beginning July 2, the flower farm will be open for u-pick where you can get flowers like zinnias, yarrow, sunflowers, sweet Annies and jumbo marigolds, with special events and vendors available throughout the year.

But flowers in the early season can go quickly as many of the plants are still growing. So, if you want to leave with a guaranteed bouquet, Melissa suggests you visit in August when the flowers will be plentiful.

Here's more on how the flower farm is preparing for another busy season.

And make sure to say hi to kitties Oreo, Raven and Roman when you visit.

More local food and shopping news

🍹 Third Thursdays in the Mish is a new monthly event coming to downtown Mishawaka. Beginning this week, from 5 to 9 p.m., attendees can walk along the Mishawaka Riverwalk that spans from Central Park to Kamm Island and stop at participating businesses, including InRugCo Studio and Gift Shop, Chicory Cafe, Doc Pierce’s, Hacienda and more for specials and deals throughout the night. There also will be live music and activities scattered throughout the walk. Here's the full story on why organizers decided to jumpstart the year-round event.

🍕 Bourbon Street Pizza in South Bend and Mishawaka has now become Hall's Kitchen. Owner Ryan Hall initially opened the first location on Twyckenham Drive in South Bend in 2019, and the Mishawaka location along Lincoln Way near Capital Avenue opened in December 2021. According to a Facebook post regarding the change, the restaurant has the same owners and now sports a refreshed menu but still plans to "offer quality pizza at an affordable price to the community." Hall did not return several phone calls from a Tribune reporter regarding why the change was made.

🏋️‍♀️ Local gym East Race Muscle has moved for the second time in a year. The gym initially moved to 215 N. Lafayette Blvd., across from The Tribune's former printing presses building in 2021, but has moved once again, this time into the former Studebaker assembly plant at 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., also home to The Tribune and Purdue Polytechnic High School. The entrance to the gym's new space is on the eastern side of the building near the intersection of South Bronson.

🐟 Fat Cam's at Garver Lake in Edwardsburg has temporarily closed. In a Facebook post, owners explained they've remained dedicated to operating the restaurant for the last 11 years but simply need a break to spend time with family and complete projects. They wrote, "We aren’t permanently closing. We need to be clear on that point. We do have a plan," but they stopped short of detailing when they plan to reopen.

🚗 Construction along Grape Road in Mishawaka has begun for a new Valvoline Oil change, near Discount Tire and Steak ’n Shake.

As always, if you see something around town you're curious about and want me to check out, you can email me here.

Other local news this week I found interesting that you may too

► State champions:Needing a spark, Saint Joseph's Haley West in the middle of softball heroics once again

► For subscribers:Woman's request for new trial is latest in purported miscarriage of justice in Elkhart

► March for our lives:Hundreds take to streets in downtown South Bend in march for gun reform

► 'This is not normal':Record-high temperatures could hit South Bend area

Cheers🌷

Mary

Contact Mary Shown at 574-235-6244 and mshown@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @maryshownSBT and @marketbasketSBT.

abc57.com

Merrifield Pool reopens June 18 following Tuesday fight

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – The Merrifield Pool will reopen on Saturday after closing Tuesday night due to a fight. The Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department released a video and a list of guidelines ahead of the reopening. Open swim will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. The complex will...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Multi-neighborhood garage sale underway in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four South Bend neighborhoods have come together to coordinate a massive garage sale weekend. The big sale kicks off on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The participating neighborhoods are Fox Run, Nature’s Gate, Augustine Lakes, and Westwood Hills @ Elbel.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

55th annual Leeper Park Art Fair features 88 artist booths

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For 55 years, the Leeper Park Art Fair has been a tradition in South Bend. The fair brings artists from all over the United States with different art forms together, to showcase and sell their art. The fair also features music, food and with twelve...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Market Basket: Third Thursdays in downtown Mishawaka

You’ve heard of First Fridays and Second Saturdays but Third Thursdays events are coming to downtown Mishawaka beginning this week. From 5 to 9 tomorrow, attendees can walk along the Mishawaka river walk that spans from Central Park to Kamm Island and stop at participating businesses like InRugCo Studio and Gift Shop, Chicory Cafe, Doc Pierce’s, Hacienda and more for specials and deals throughout the night. There will also be live music and activities scattered throughout the walk. Organizers say this will be a year-round event, where every month will have its own theme and participating local businesses will be able to offerthe own specials around that theme. They hope more businesses will opt to participate in the future and say it’s a great opportunity to bring local businesses and the Mishawka community together. You can read more about Third Thursdays in the Mish events in today’s Market Basket column.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Modified trash pick-up schedule next week in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has announced a modified trash pickup schedule for Juneteenth. No trash will be picked up on Monday, and that means:. - Areas that are normally serviced on Mondays will have their trash picked up on Tuesday. - Tuesday areas will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Accident in Mishawaka closes road for multiple hours

Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) - Police responded to an accident that closed down a part of Edison Road for multiple hours late Friday night into Saturday morning. Multiple officers were on scene of the crash, and at least one car and a motorcycle were involved. At this time it is unknown if anyone was hurt in the crash. The road is now clear.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Wakarusa community breaks ground on ‘Doc’s Pavilion’

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, the Wakarusa community broke ground on Doc’s Pavilion. Dr. Robert “Doc” Abel, who the Pavilion will be named after, was a community activist, philanthropist, and physician who proudly delivered over 10,000 babies in his 60+ year medical career. Now the...
WAKARUSA, IN
wfft.com

Brown trout stocked in two northeast Indiana bodies of water

In late May, biologists with the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife stocked two bodies of water in northeast Indiana with roughly 3,000 brown trout averaging 8 inches in length. The trout, obtained from Wolf Creek National Fish Hatchery in Kentucky, were stocked into the Oliver Lake chain in LaGrange County (Oliver, Olin, and Martin lakes) and the Pigeon River at county roads 327 and 175 in Steuben County.
INDIANA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Center Lake Park In Midst Of Several Upgrades

It may not look like it, but Center Lake Park in Warsaw is in peak evolution mode right now. One year after finishing work on the North Buffalo Street plaza – just west of the Center Lake beach – the city has a handful of other significant changes in the works in the immediate area that will blossom in the coming months and next few years.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: One infant's battle with Tetralogy of Fallot

‘Discovery Kitchen Live in the Park’ kicks off summer in South Bend. Each Thursday until the end of July, Discovery Kitchen Live will be at a local park serving fresh and nutritious meals for free for South Bend students. Updated: 10 minutes ago. The new and upgraded facility will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Two people found dead at Laurel Woods Apartments in South Bend

A welfare check has led to a death investigation in South Bend. South Bend police officers were called just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, to Laurel Woods Apartments on a welfare check. Upon arrival, they found two people dead. The South Bend Violent Crimes Unit is handling the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend man charged in deadly May shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a South Bend man was charged in connection to a deadly shooting back in May. John Thomas, 30, of South Bend was charged with the murder of Eric Johnson, 32, of South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Groundbreaking set for South Shore Line Double Track project

Federal, state and local officials will be on hand Monday to break ground on the much anticipated South Shore Double Track project. The $649 million project will add a second, 16.9-mile track next to the existing line between Gary and Michigan City. Plans for the Double Track project have been...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Double homicide investigation in Laurel Woods apartment complex

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--South Bend Police found two people deceased in the Laurel Woods apartment complex while responding to a welfare check early Saturday morning. Details on the victims and the circumstances of their deaths has not yet been released. The Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. If you...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

A Benton Harbor organization is paying teens to find work

Benton Harbor, Mich. — While teens spent time volunteering, another organization is looking to pay teens to find work. “One of the reasons a lot of individuals don't go back to work is the barriers that stop them, whether that be transportation, education, financial responsibilities. We know that finances are really difficult in terms of trying to find training and education. We are here to help with those things,” said Mary Murphy.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Syracuse man arrested after tri-county pursuit

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, multiple Indiana law enforcement agencies apprehended a man after a pursuit spanned three different counties. The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department alongside multiple other agencies arrested Randall Koth, 47, on outstanding warrants for both burglary and theft. According to police, authorities received a...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
