ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale nonprofits to provide relief during heat warning

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277sWT_0gByI4BV00

Community programs are coming together in Glendale to deal with the second Excessive Heat Warning in a week.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued another warning for Phoenix Metro to go into effect from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. Thursday, June 16. A high of 112 degrees is in the forecast.

YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix, located at 8561 N. 61st Ave., Glendale, is collecting donations of cases of water, electrolyte powder packets, and canned fruit to help those in need. Items can be dropped off right at the location between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Or call 623-931-7436 or email hello@ywcaaz.org with questions or to coordinate a time.

Older adults over 55 years of age are the fastest growing segment of the unsheltered population in Arizona, YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix noted.

The Salvation Army will activate their Valley-wide heat relief stations during the Excessive Heat Warning. The Glendale spot is located at Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave., and will be available for water and shade from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The West Valley forecast is calling for a slight chance of rain this week, with a 15% and 12% chance on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Society
Phoenix, AZ
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Phoenix Metro#The Salvation Army#W Northern Ave
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/glendale-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy