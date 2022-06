It’s customary to wish a happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there, but in truth I don’t know most of you and it would be presumptuous. You might be terrible dads, the type who tweet weird things at weather ladies, or attend Top Gear tapings. Maybe you’re merely a mediocre dad, the kind who makes his kids listen to Jethro Tull on vinyl, or calls it ‘babysitting’ when he looks after them by himself. Or, perhaps, you’re the kind of true, unrepentant monster who refuses to answer a toy phone when handed one by a toddler. I don’t know and I respect my readership – even the bad dads among you – too much to pretend otherwise.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO