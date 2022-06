Campers and park-goers at Lakepoint State Park (Alabama) will enjoy new and exciting outdoor recreation activities this summer!. As per a report, State Parks officials, local officials, and business community representatives came together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to officially launch Lakepoint State Park’s new off-road vehicle course located on the land that was once home to the park’s golf course.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO