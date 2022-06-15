ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton swears in three new officers, one special, and promotes sergeant

By Bruce A. Scruton, New Jersey Herald
 3 days ago
NEWTON — The Police Department swore in three new police officers and a new special officer during a ceremony this week that also included the promotion of a sergeant to lieutenant.

During this week's Council meeting, Sgt. Joseph D’Annibale, a member of the Newton force since 2006, with prior experience in Stillwater and Hackettstown, was promoted to lieutenant.

D'annibale served as a sergeant since 2020 and will be the head of special services in his new position. He will be involved in integrating new and existing technology within the department, said Chief Steven VanNieuwland.

While serving as a sergeant, D'annibale was awarded a Congressional Certificate of Recognition as a "Hometown Hero" for forcing his way into a business that was on fire and extinguishing it before it could spread. He was also given a Visions Lifesaving Award from Newton Medical Center for saving a life using CPR.

Taking the oath of office were new police officers Niko Grello, Eric Saroka and Peter Vex, and new Special Officer Daisy Negron.

Grello graduated from Newton High School in 2014 and obtained a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Johnson and Wales University in Providence. He graduated earlier this month from the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy Alternate Route Program.

Saroka is a 2004 graduate of Newton High School and had been a volunteer with Newton First Aid Squad. He worked full-time with St. Clare's Health as a paramedic before graduating in 2015 from the Morris County Police Academy.

He was hired as a police officer in Mansfield Township in Warren County. He moved back to Newton in 2020 and was hired by Newton Police Department earlier this year.

At age 30, Vex is the oldest of the new police officers. He was hired as a corrections officer with the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Corrections in 2017, and attended the Morris County academy, graduating in April 2018 with the Academic Award.

Vex, a resident of Vernon, returned to the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Law Enforcement as a Sheriff’s Officer in 2018 and received further training at the Passaic County Police Academy, graduating in March 2019 as a squad leader.

Negron holds a degree in Criminal Justice at County College of Morris. and served as a special officer with the Essex County sheriff's department and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department. For the past 14 years has been a full-time Public Safety Telecommunicator for that department.

In New Jersey, Class Two Special Police Officers, most often part-time employees, are authorized to exercise full police powers and duties similar to those of a permanent, regularly appointed full-time police officer.

