Augusta, GA

HUB for Community Innovation announces two day opening event

By Brandon Dawson
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – After over a year of construction and hard work The Hub for community innovation is getting ready to open it’s doors to the community.

The Hub consists of two buildings, with the first being a multi resource center for 4 non-profits, including Augusta Locally Grown, Augusta University Literacy Center, Harrisburg Family Health Care, and Rise Augusta.

“We ourselves provide fresh food access to the community, We have farmers markets where we double SNAP and EBT, we have an online market and we’re also going to have a shared kitchen space,” said Executive Director of Augusta Locally Grown, Rebecca Van Loenen.

“We provide free, high quality, evidence based literacy instruction for children, adolescence, and adults who want to learn how to read and who want to get better at reading for a purpose they might have, a job that they might want to apply for or help their students at home,” explained the director of the Augusta University Literacy Center Betsy Van Deusen.

“We’re going to be providing health care services. We are a free and charitable clinic and we provide health care services to our patients, particularly the uninsured and the under insured. We treat our patients with respect and dignity, with compassion, We listen to our patients and when our patients come we’re not only concerned about their physical health but we’re concerned about anything that matters to them during the course of their visit,” said Isiah Lineberry the Executive Director of Harrisburg Family Health Care.

“We do a lot of in person tutoring, mostly for younger children. Our focus is literacy because so many children do not read on grade levels so that will be the focus of part of our program. The other part, a lot of high school students especially disadvantaged kids really struggle when they graduate from high school, so we do a lot of soft skills training, so that’s the resume writing, how to interview, what to say what not to say, how to dress, how to interact with people, so we do that already but what we’re going to add is paid internships and also we have connections with a lot of other people in the community,” said Executive Director of Rise Augusta, Laurie Cook.

The second building, a new Boys and Girls Club headquarters.

“For Boys and Girls Club this will actually be our new headquarters and support center, so we will so we will support all of our programs throughout the greater Augusta area,” said Kim Evans the CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta.

For years the non profits worked together and now with them all being in the same space collaborating they’ll be able to do more for the community.

“It’s important because one, it’s a centralized location and we’re all housed here so it will be easier for members of the community to come to this spot to be able to visit each location, and each non profit without having to go to a different location,” said Lineberry.

“Partners who’ve been operating somewhat independently and just inevitably doing work on their own are now here together and collaborate on just about everything and this grand opening is a really good example of that collaboration,” said Van Deusen.

“Having all of this in the same space where we’re easily accessed by the residents who live in the community, it’s just great, and it’s bringing services, or expanding services, that we’ve all already been offering to residents who live here. So, we all know that this is a food desert, this area is a food desert, and having an organization like Augusta Locally Grown be able to expand their services to residents who live downtown, I think it’s just a great thing,” said Kim Evans, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the CSRA.

“It’s almost like a one-stop shop. People can come in here and get free medical care or they can go to Augusta Locally Grown and shop at the farmers market or learn how to cook,” said Cook.

“It’s a great example of us collaborating, So, for years, Harrisburg and us, Harrisburg Family Health Clinic and us, have been providing a vegetable prescription program; and, so, this prescription program, we have had to work and send our people from one center of the community to the others and we have been working on transportation. Now that we’re under one roof, we can literally send people down the hall to get access to healthcare or fresh, healthy foods,” said Van Loenen.

They’ll be celebrating the grand opening on June 24th with a ribbon cutting, and tours from 10am to 11am, and a community celebration on June 25th from 10am to 1pm.

“We have a whole host of things planned, anything from guest readers, we have bouncy houses, we have a DJ, we have all kinds of information sessions and information tables for people to understand what we do here, the resources we have at the HUB, and how we’re eagerly awaiting providing service, interaction, and friendship and fellowship to this community,” said Van Deusen.

“If you have heard about the HUB and you are wondering ‘what is it’ and ‘is it for me,’ just come check it out. We’re going to have a lot of free giveaways, it’s free food, and you get to see into our wonderful space and see how you can be a part of it. So, I don’t know what better deal you could get,” said Van Loenen.

“We’re meeting with the community, we’re meeting with each other, and you’ll see at the grand opening representation from all of us as far as what we provide and those focused areas of health and education,” said Van Deusen.

“Please come celebrate with us. Please support this endeavor because it is for the community. We want Harrisburg, as well as Laney Walker, to thrive,” said Cook.

“The open house is for the community. We are here to serve the community. We are here to serve you. So, we want you to come out, we want to have your presence here, we want to meet you, we want to speak with you, tell you about who we are, what we’re doing, but most importantly, we want to listen to you, we want to hear your ideas, as well,” said Lineberry.

The Hub is located on 631 Chafee Avenue. For more info CLICK HERE .

