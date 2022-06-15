Neal McCoy to play free show at Cherokee Casino in Roland
ROLAND, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Neal McCoy is making a stop at Lee Creek Tavern inside Cherokee Casino and Hotel in Roland, Okla. for a free show on July 1.
According to the casino’s website , McCoy takes the stage at 9 p.m.Pam Tillis coming to Cherokee Casinos June 24-25
With 15 studio albums, McCoy remains a force in country music, according to a news release from the casino. In 1993, he made his commercial breakthrough with back-to-back No. 1 singles “No Doubt About It” and “Wink” from his platinum-certified album “No Doubt About It.”
His success continued into the late 1990s with two more platinum albums and a gold album, as well as six more top 10 hits. A seventh, “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On,” came in 2005 from his self-released album, “That’s Life.”
For more information, visit the casino’s website or call 800-256-2338.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 1