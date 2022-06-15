ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roland, OK

Neal McCoy to play free show at Cherokee Casino in Roland

By Justin Trobaugh
 3 days ago

ROLAND, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Neal McCoy is making a stop at Lee Creek Tavern inside Cherokee Casino and Hotel in Roland, Okla. for a free show on July 1.

According to the casino’s website , McCoy takes the stage at 9 p.m.

With 15 studio albums, McCoy remains a force in country music, according to a news release from the casino. In 1993, he made his commercial breakthrough with back-to-back No. 1 singles “No Doubt About It” and “Wink” from his platinum-certified album “No Doubt About It.”

His success continued into the late 1990s with two more platinum albums and a gold album, as well as six more top 10 hits. A seventh, “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On,” came in 2005 from his self-released album, “That’s Life.”

For more information, visit the casino’s website or call 800-256-2338.

