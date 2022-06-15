ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historically cheap 69 cent gas mistake leads to manager getting fired

By Joey Gill
 3 days ago

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For the first time since the late 1970s, drivers at one gas station in California were temporarily able to get gas for 69 cents a gallon.

It was a costly mistake regarding a misplaced decimal point that cost a gas station manager his job.

The station’s former manager John Szczecina told local TV affiliates that the station lost $16,000 before the error was fixed. Word spread on social media of the historically low price and led to an influx of customers lined around the station.

The price of the gas was supposed to be $6.99 a gallon.

“And I thought, ‘this is a nightmare,'” Szczecina told KOVR , “I put all three prices on there except the diesel, but the last one kind of didn’t go, you know, right.”

KOVR reports that Szczecina’s family has launched a GoFundMe to raise $16,000 to pay back the gas station.

“So I just took responsibility for it and I said ‘yeah it’s my fault, and I’m to blame,” said Szczecina.

