ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Fire damages home off Highway 41 near Atascadero

By Stephanie Zappelli
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xoe0p_0gByFbZO00

A fire severely damaged a home off of Highway 41 on Wednesday afternoon.

The house, located near Homestead Road east of Atascadero, ignited at about 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Cal Fire Public Information Officer Toni Davis. No one was injured.

Vegetation surrounding the home also caught fire, but the blaze was small scorching a plot of grass that was 50 feet long and 100 feet wide, according to a tweet from the agency .

Cal Fire extinguished the fire by about 1:30 p.m.

The house is still standing, but 25% of the outside and 50% of the inside are damaged, Davis said.

Cal Fire is currently investigating the cause of the fire, Davis said.

SLO County Cal Fire, the Atascadero Fire Department, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol all responded to the fire, Davis said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Atascadero, CA
Crime & Safety
Atascadero, CA
Accidents
City
Atascadero, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
calcoasttimes.com

Missing Oceano man found in Visalia

The Oceano man who was reported missing this week, was located Friday morning in Visalia. Joseph Cox was last seen leaving his home in the 100 block of Pacific Avenue at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday during a mental health crisis. His family reported him missing. Cox reestablished contact with his...
OCEANO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Luis#Homestead#Slo#Accident#Slo County Cal Fire#California Highway Patrol
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Collision in Monterey County Kills Four Valley Residents

Officials in Monterey County reported that four residents from the Central Valley were killed in a crash on the morning of Monday, June 13, 2022. The fatal car accident occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. in King City. The California Highway Patrol described the incident as a head-on collision involving two vehicles.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 06/06-06/12/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. June 06, 2022. 20:50— James...
PASO ROBLES, CA
crimevoice.com

Alleged School Vandals Arrested

June 13, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. As the end of the school year approaches, with students gazing drearily out of classroom windows in anticipation of a summer of academic respite, pranks are not an uncommon way for graduating seniors to give playful expression to their sense of relief.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
997
Followers
197
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy