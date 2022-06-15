Fire damages home off Highway 41 near Atascadero

A fire severely damaged a home off of Highway 41 on Wednesday afternoon.

The house, located near Homestead Road east of Atascadero, ignited at about 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Cal Fire Public Information Officer Toni Davis. No one was injured.

Vegetation surrounding the home also caught fire, but the blaze was small — scorching a plot of grass that was 50 feet long and 100 feet wide, according to a tweet from the agency .

Cal Fire extinguished the fire by about 1:30 p.m.

The house is still standing, but 25% of the outside and 50% of the inside are damaged, Davis said.

Cal Fire is currently investigating the cause of the fire, Davis said.

SLO County Cal Fire, the Atascadero Fire Department, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol all responded to the fire, Davis said.