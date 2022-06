KINGSLEY — After struggling with reading and writing in first grade, Scott Stremlow was told he had a disability in reading. Between second and fourth grade, he would spend two hours each school day in a special education classroom at Kingsley Area Schools. His mother, Jennifer Stremlow, was often told about Scott’s great work ethic in class, but he remained behind grade level in reading by the end of fourth grade, “even tough he had three years under his belt with amazing teachers”, she said.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO