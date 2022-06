BEEVILLE, Texas — A man wanted for a 2021 murder out of Freer was arrested near Beeville this morning, Bee County Sheriff's Office officials confirmed. Bee County deputies were contacted by the Texas Rangers Tuesday morning and told Luis Daniel Rodriguez, who was wanted for the murder of Denise Godsey DeCoteau, was possibly on his way to the Beeville area. Rangers told deputies Rodriguez may be traveling the backroads northwest of the city.

BEE COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO