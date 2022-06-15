How 'Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey' Makes the Horrors of Religious Cults Easy to Understand

Following my review in praise of the engaging new FX drama series The Old Man, which follows a still great Jeff Bridges as a former spy who must go on the run, there were two primary responses. First was concern about whether the dogs are going to be okay. No comment on that. The second, and more interesting one, was about whether the show would fall into the recent trajectory of what I’ll call old man action fare. Not sure what I mean? You can look to any of the last several years of Liam Neeson’s career to get some idea of what I’m referring to. Most of these works exist in the shadow of the original Taken and are not even the worst of the bunch. Where we really get to the bottom of the barrel is what has been humorously and derisively referred to as the so-called “Geezer Teaser.” If you've been unfortunate enough to be lured in by these cash grabs disguised as thrilling stories, they usually cast a famous actor in an action role that sees them play against type. The hope is to pull you in with big names on what are shoddy and superficial spectacles all derivative of each other. Worst of all, they create people devoid of anything tethering them to reality.

