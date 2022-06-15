How 'Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey' Makes the Horrors of Religious Cults Easy to Understand

It happens so often in romance movies: the popular boy notices the unpopular girl outside his lofty high-school circle and develops feelings for her after realizing that she’s not like other girls. Within the narrative, it’s meant to be a compliment to the girl, but really just ends up being insulting and condescending to every other woman not only in the movie but on the planet in general. Aimee Finicky (Shailene Woodley) of The Spectacular Now seems like prime material for this trope. She’s not one of the cool kids, she reads manga, she’s an introvert…in short, a present waiting to be opened by a discerning cool kid in need of a manic pixie dream girl. But that’s not what happens. Instead, The Spectacular Now subverts expectations by making Aimee exactly the kind of girl whom you could have expected to run into at your own high school, or whom you yourself might have been when you were seventeen. By doing so, it shows that you don’t have to be extraordinary to be loved, and to hold a meaningful place in someone else’s life.
Comments / 0