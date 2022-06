When police detain someone, can that person assume that he is being stopped not because of his behavior but solely because of the color of his skin? Remarkably, the answer is yes—at least according to a ruling issued last week by the Washington State Supreme Court. The decision has left police and prosecutors unsure of how to proceed but certain that it will make securing criminal convictions even harder. As one officer put it to me, “It’s almost like an institutional sanctioning of ‘you only stopped me because I’m black.’”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO