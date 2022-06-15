Football Road Trip to Temple Set for 2 p.m. Kickoff

CHICAGO – Rising sophomore Emily Mason of Rutgers women's soccer has been called back to the United States Under-20 Youth National Team for the USA's participation in the Sud Ladies Cup in Aubagne, France from June 16-29. Mason, who recently won a gold medal with the USWYNT at the Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship in March, returns to the international stage for the four-team Sud Ladies Cup against host France (June 24), along with Mexico (June 26) and the Netherlands (June 28). These will be the final international matches for the U.S. U-20's before head coach Tracey Kevins selects a roster for the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup to be staged from Aug. 10-28 in Costa Rica.

