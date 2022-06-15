ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

Football Road Trip to Temple Set for 2 p.m. Kickoff

R Scarlet Knights
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers football's Sept. 17 road game at Temple is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff, it was announced Wednesday. The contest will broadcast on ESPN+. Rutgers fans coming to the Philadelphia area are invited to attend an official pregame pep rally/tailgate...

scarletknights.com

R Scarlet Knights

Korsak Named Phil Steele Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Led by P Adam Korsak being selected Special Teams Player of the Year and First Team All-America, five from Rutgers football across offense, defense and special teams were recognized by Phil Steele in the publication's preseason accolades released this week. Rutgers Football Phil Steele Preseason Honors.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Shore Sports Network

2022 All-Shore Gridiron Classic Rosters

The return of the 2022 Shore Sports Network/Shore Football Coaches Association All-Shore Gridiron Classic is less than a month away. After a two-year hiatus, we're excited to welcome back the tradition of the longest-running high school football all-star game in New Jersey. Media Night marks the official start of Gridiron...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
R Scarlet Knights

Emily Mason Called Back to U.S. U-20 Women’s Youth National Soccer Team

CHICAGO – Rising sophomore Emily Mason of Rutgers women's soccer has been called back to the United States Under-20 Youth National Team for the USA's participation in the Sud Ladies Cup in Aubagne, France from June 16-29. Mason, who recently won a gold medal with the USWYNT at the Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship in March, returns to the international stage for the four-team Sud Ladies Cup against host France (June 24), along with Mexico (June 26) and the Netherlands (June 28). These will be the final international matches for the U.S. U-20's before head coach Tracey Kevins selects a roster for the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup to be staged from Aug. 10-28 in Costa Rica.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Cranford baseball wins North 2, Group 3 title for first time since 2017

CRANFORD, NJ — To say that Cranford High School baseball has taken its offense to another level in the state playoffs would be a proper understatement. The Cougars scored in double digits for the third straight time on Monday, June 13, and for the fifth time in six state tournament contests to reach the Group 3 state championship game for the first time in five years.
CRANFORD, NJ
94.5 PST

Jersey Shore Star Spotted at Mercer County, NJ Restaurant

Wait, what?!? MTV Jersey Shore Star, Deena Cortese Buckner, was close by, enjoying herself at a popular Mercer County restaurant over the weekend. Did anybody spot her?. Deena and her cutie husband, Chris Buckner, had brunch at Boro Market/Restaurant/Bar In Pennington Boro on Sunday. Whoa. So fun. I've been meaning to check that place out.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Check out this awesome NJ event next weekend

There are many small regional airports all over the state of New Jersey. A few years ago, I had the pleasure of going up in a 1940s open-cockpit biplane out of Eagles Nest Airport in Eagleswood Township near LBI. That service is currently not in operation, but the tiny airport still is. Flying small planes is a great hobby populated by passionately dedicated people from all walks of life.
LIFESTYLE
New Jersey 101.5

Beloved school worker in South Brunswick, NJ is killed while on the job

NORTH BRUNSWICK — A long-time school maintenance worker spraying weeds along a curb was struck and killed by a car while on the job Wednesday morning. South Brunswick Police said Dean Battaglia, 53, was working at the Crossroads North Middle School on Georges Road when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders after attempting life-saving measures. The driver that struck Battaglia stayed at the scene, according to police.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ

