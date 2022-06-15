Mayville Man Accused of Leaving Dog Inside Hot Car in Lakewood

A Mayville woman is facing multiple charges following an altercation early Saturday at a residence in the Town of Westfield. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Westfield Police responded to a report of an unwanted person at about 1:00 AM and located the suspect, 40-year-old Rachel Blanchard, hiding in the woods. Blanchard was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from the Sheriff's Office for 2nd-degree aggravated harassment and two counts of 3rd-degree criminal mischief. She was additionally charged with trespassing due to the incident. Blanchard was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, where she awaits centralized arraignment.
An Allegany man was charged after the theft of a firearm Friday. New York State Police charged 58-year-old Clinton E. Finefrock with felony grand larceny and felony criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction. The charge stems from a firearm theft reported on May 30. Finefrock was issued...
DUNKIRK – A 24-year-old man is accused of shooting a pistol several times in the air while walking around a street in the City of Dunkirk on Friday. Around 1:25 p.m., Dunkirk Police Dispatch received numerous calls regarding a person with a pistol walking in the area of the 400 block of Park and the 400 and 500 blocks of Columbus Avenues, pointing the gun at people and shooting in the air several times.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man was shot and killed Friday near the Broadway Market, and the homicide suspect was later shot by Buffalo Police. The fatal shooting happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. at Broadway and Sears Street, according to police. The man was shot multiple times and was eventually declared dead at the scene.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two homes were on fire, Saturday morning, near Laurel and Michigan Avenue, in Buffalo. We have a crew on scene working to learn more. Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.
Several people are in the hospital after a fire ripped through a house in Erie. Erie firefighters battled the blaze for nearly two hours and the investigation is underway. We were on the scene at East 13th Street during the fight and returned later on to check on the damage. Initial calls for this fire […]
Frewsburg Man Arrested After Alleged Domestic Threat. A Chautauqua County man is under arrest following a domestic argument. Troopers were called to a home in the hamlet of Frewsburg for a report of an argument. According to a written release from the New York State Police the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Joseph Herzog of Frewsburg, allegedly "threatened to kill the victim several times."
BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating missing 21-year-old Michael A. Fox. Fox, described as a white man, was last seen on June 13 just before 2 a.m. in the Town of Boston near Rice Road and Zimmerman Road.
An Olean teen was sentenced in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student Thursday. According to the Associated Press, 19-year-old Jerrett Prizel was sentenced to 28 days in jail and two years’ probation for his role in the death. Prizel, 22-year-old Daylen Dunson of Cleveland and...
NAPOLI – Charges are pending against the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash with an Amish Buggy in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened last Wednesday on Pigeon Valley Road in the Town of Napoli. Deputies report that two people were taken to...
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident involving an Amish buggy and injured two people last week. Deputies responded to the scene of the accident in Napoli on June 8th and were told a vehicle had left the scene after striking the buggy. Two passengers in the buggy were hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department confirms that at 3-year-old boy died after falling out of a window Thursday night. Police say they responded to a call at the Pine Harbor Apartments around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a boy falling out a fourth story window. The...
A Portland man is facing multiple charges after an investigation into an assault that occurred on May 31. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to a town of Portland residence for a report of a past-tense assault. 40-year-old David Sekuterski allegedly made threats of physical harm and caused serious physical injury to the victim. He's been charged with assault in the 2nd degree, criminal contempt 1st, aggravated family offense and aggravated harassment 2nd.
A Dunkirk man was arrested Friday afternoon on several charges after city police received numerous complaints of a person pointing a gun at people and firing several shots in the air. According to Dunkirk Police, the suspect was reported to be shooting the gun in the area of the 400 block of Park Avenue and the 400 and 500 blocks of Columbus Avenue shortly before 1:30 PM. Officers say 24-year-old Adrian Rivera-Salome, who is a convicted felon on parole, was located with a 9 mm pistol near the intersection of East 6th Street and Columbus Avenue, where he surrendered without incident. Rivera-Salome was charged with six counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of 2nd-degree menacing, and one count each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail on $50,000 bail.
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A 52-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly encouraged her juvenile daughter to fight another girl and then attacked the same girl after the fight was over. Oil City Police Department filed the following charges against Kelli Lynne Galkowski, 52, Titusville, on June...
Emergency crews rushed a teen to the hospital after a reported drowning on Erie's east side late Friday morning, according to reports from the scene. It was reported just before noon in the 300 block of East Ave. The victim was a 17-year-old female and was taken to the hospital...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Miles and Elliye Taylor arrived back home in Sherman, New York on June 16 after spending nearly five months in the burn unit of a Pittsburgh hospital. “It was one of the worst days of our lives, getting that phone call in the middle of the night was just unexplainable,” said Tiffani Wasiela, […]
DUNKIRK – Dunkirk Police are seeking public tips following a stabbing this week. The law enforcement agency reports a subject, who was not identified, was stabbed in the chest overnight Sunday. Responding officers located the victim hours later, around 5:30 a.m. in the area of East Fourth Street and...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Warren County man has been sentenced to 5 years for federal charges related to methamphetamine. Cody Tobias Greeley, 25, of Tidioute was sentenced to 60 months in jail on June 17. From about June 2018 through the end of February 2020, Greeley conspired with co-defendants to possess and distribute 500 grams or […]
