Glen Arbor, MI

"On The Precipice"

northernexpress.com
 3 days ago

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by...

www.northernexpress.com

northernexpress.com

Fairies and Forts

The annual tradition of Fairies and Forts returns to Michigan Legacy Art Park in Thompsonville on Saturday, June 25, at 10am. Perfect for the kiddos who want to wear the fairy wings from their Halloween costume all year, the event offers a chance to make crowns, build fairy houses, and create bookmarks with the help of staff from the Betsie Valley District Library. Musical duo Luunappi will perform music and stories at 11am followed by a “March to the Fort” at 11:45am. For the march, drummers from the TC West High School marching band will lead attendees to the park’s Stockade Labyrinth—a walled maze and work of art by MLAP founder David Barr—to raise the fort flag. Kids and families receive free admission to the park for the day (normally $5/adult). Meet at the trailhead at 10am at 12500 Crystal Mountain Dr., on the grounds of Crystal Mountain Resort. For more details, visit michlegacyartpark.org.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
northernexpress.com

Treat Your Shelf

Bookstores highlight bestselling and favorite titles. We asked bookshops around the North for some of their top sellers and up-and-comers (aka new books primed to be future favorites) that address the themes of this week’s issue: Pride and diversity. Consider this your green light to stock up in the store or put your library card to work!
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Antique Postcard Display

See the unique artwork on postcards from the early 20th Century on display. Runs through June 29. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
northernexpress.com

The Archipelago Project

A world-hopping music camp returns to TC each summer. When Dan Trahey and Garrett Mendez were attending school in Traverse City, they had dreams of playing music in their post-school careers. They were able to achieve that goal: The musical experiences of the tubist and trombonist, respectively, range from performing with orchestras and brass bands to playing chamber music and world music. They’ve traveled the world from the U.S. to Europe to South America—and come right back to Traverse City.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Artisan & Wine Walk

Visit participating shops, meet award-winning local artists, & sample Leelanau County Wines. Live music from Boondoggies and Steve Paige & Company. Live artisans Brenda J. Clark, Samantha TwoCrow & Kelly Switzer will demonstrate their technique.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
northernexpress.com

Elberta Summer Solstice Festival

Live music starts at 5pm & includes Elizabeth Landry, Blake Elliott, Barefoot, Bill Frary and the Frequency, & Soul Patch. Also featuring a beer garden, games for kids, food trucks & more. Bring blankets & lawn chairs for the seating area. $10 adults; $5 ages 13-18; & free for under 13.
ELBERTA, MI
northernexpress.com

Stormcloud’s One String Puppet

Ever heard of Phantasm thiol? It’s made from powdered New Zealand white grape skins, and it makes a pretty delicious beer. “It’s a brand-new product on the market,” says Stormcloud Brewing Company’s lead, Chris Schnapf. The moment he got his hands on the stuff, he knew he wanted to blow people’s minds. Enter: Stormcloud’s One String Puppet. The brewing process for this experimental IPA unlocks the flavors in the thiols (a sulfur compound) by means of a special strain of yeast. The result is a gorgeously tropical palette reminiscent of Sauvignon Blanc. Finished with Calypso hop oil—which lends that distinctive citrus snap without the added bitterness—the result is a hazy IPA to cover all your summer bases. Balanced by a juicy nose and bursting with guava and passionfruit flavors, One String Puppet pairs well with shrimp piccata, gochujang, or anything with sticky barbeque sauce. Turns out science is pretty tasty. Try a pint ($7) or grab a 4-pack ($20) at Stormcloud Brewing Company in Frankfort. (231) 352-0118. stormcloudbrewing.com.
FRANKFORT, MI
northernexpress.com

Glen Arbor Solstice Half Marathon

The half marathon starts at 7am. Runners ascend Inspiration Point on the south side of Big Glen Lake where they will experience beautiful views of Leelanau County. The 5K starts at 7:10am with a flat & fast course that will take runners through tree-lined roads near downtown Glen Arbor.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
northernexpress.com

Sculpture Dedication

Michigan Legacy Art Park, Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville. Enjoy the public sculpture dedication ceremony of "Two Doors" by Leslie Laskey. Meet at the park trailhead.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
northernexpress.com

Ursa Major’s Belgian Waffle

You know a restaurant can feed your soul when it not only serves breakfast all day but also puts its waffles, pancakes, and French toast offerings under the heading “Syrup Holders.” Our favorite vehicle for the stuff: Ursa Major’s Belgian Waffle, which comes, of course, with real maple syrup and your choice of strawberry topping and whipped cream—neither a gelatinous “flavored” imitation—or peanut butter and walnuts. Were it to stand alone, Ursa’s Belgian could be the gold standard. It’s light, airy, and vanilla-y inside, with a paper thin, just-right exterior crispness. Adding real syrup, sweet strawberries, and a melt-in-your-mouth tower of fresh whipped cream is an exercise in the exceptional. Eating it on Ursa Major’s flower-lined outdoor patio after a noon dip at Beulah Beach, just two blocks down, is pure indulgence. Lone waffle, $8.50. Add $2 for strawberries and cream or PB and walnuts. Find Ursa Major, open daily 7am–3pm, at 245 S Benzie Blvd., Beulah. (231) 383-4250, ursamajorbistro.biz.
BEULAH, MI
northernexpress.com

Leaders Who Have their Priorities Right

Tawny Lynn Hammond, owner of Wind Dancer Traverse City Tours, is doing something special to honor Pride Month: She’s donating a percentage of every day-sail in June to local nonprofit Up North Pride, as well as to the Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth. The reason is simple, says the longtime sailor, animal rights leader, and outdoorswoman: “We are a queer-owned business, and being part of the community is a priority for us,” she says. Hammond, who also owns The Rover Outfitters—a kayak, SUP, and bike rental business that offers trips and tours of Lake Michigan and smaller local waterways—brought Wind Dancer, the custom Colvin Gazelle schooner aboard which she runs Wind Dancer TC Tours, to Traverse City in November 2020. The elegant, 63-foot-long schooner offers 3-hour afternoon and evening sails with food and accompanying local wine, beer, or spirits for $199 per person. Learn more, buy tickets, or show your support by booking a charter at winddancertc.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
northernexpress.com

The Post-Pandemic Rise of Up North Pride and Polestar

Up North Pride Week in Traverse City promised to be extraordinary in June 2021. Though the pandemic had forced cancellation of the annual event in June 2020, the celebration in 2019 had shown remarkable support from business sponsors and welcomed more than 6,000 attendees. Adding something extra special to the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Waste Not, Want Not

When you finished this year’s spring cleaning, you probably found a pile of stuff that can’t go in your trash bin, like batteries, paint cans, and last year’s fertilizer. Good news: Both Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties have organized hazardous household waste events for this week. GT County residents can make an appointment for Thursday, June 23, at recyclesmart.info/1162. Accepted items include oil-based paint, solvents, automotive fluids, household cleaners, lawn and garden chemicals, batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, and more. Those in Leelanau can drop off their items on Saturday, July 25, in the parking lot at Glen Lake School after making an appointment at leelanau.gov or by calling (231) 256-9812. Leelanau will also be accepting electronics and documents for shredding. The day prior, also at Glen Lake School, the county will host a mattress ($5 each) and scrap tire ($1) recycling event. Sign up now to get all that waste you don’t want out of the garage!
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

Connecting the Community

Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation—in partnership with Traverse Connect, Rotary Charities of Traverse City, and Networks Northwest—announced the launch of the Grand Traverse Regional Project Dashboard this past week. The dashboard’s purpose: to make grassroots connections throughout the community and drive collaboration. According to their website, the Project Dashboard “features hundreds of programs and projects submitted by local nonprofits and governmental agencies, including a wide range of public infrastructure and other economic, societal, and environmental priorities” across the five-county region. The dashboard has over 175 active projects listed—totalling nearly $700 million—which can be filtered and sorted by county, cost, organization, and more. David Mengebier, president and CEO of GTRCF, says of the dashboard, “By coordinating across organizations, we have a better opportunity to secure funding needed to support our region’s priorities.” The four organizations behind the dashboard make up the Northwest Michigan Development Coalition with the goal of supporting the future of our region through engagement and investment. Head to nwmicommunitydevelopment.org/project-dashboard to learn more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

The Good Fight

Northern Michigan E3 and Title Track reflect on their efforts for a safer, more inclusive community. It was injustice and tragedy that sparked the formation of Northern Michigan E3. Like so many other organizations and initiatives aimed at fighting back against racism, Northern Michigan E3—with the “E3” standing for “educate,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

International Affair Forum Presents Foreign Policy Mashup

Dennos Museum Center, Milliken Auditorium, NMC, TC. A panel discussion featuring Bill Clifford, president and CEO of the World Affairs Councils of America, on stage with former State Department diplomats Karen Puschel Segal and Stan Otto. 5:30pm reception with refreshments. 6:30pm panel. Includes public Q & A. Livestream available, registration required. Open to public.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Bridging Troubled Waters

NMC teams up with a Colombian University to study watersheds and build connections across the Americas. What do Traverse City, Michigan, and Bogotá, Colombia, have in common? More than you might think, especially when it comes to studying and protecting one of our most precious resources: water. Thanks to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

