"On The Precipice"

You know a restaurant can feed your soul when it not only serves breakfast all day but also puts its waffles, pancakes, and French toast offerings under the heading “Syrup Holders.” Our favorite vehicle for the stuff: Ursa Major’s Belgian Waffle, which comes, of course, with real maple syrup and your choice of strawberry topping and whipped cream—neither a gelatinous “flavored” imitation—or peanut butter and walnuts. Were it to stand alone, Ursa’s Belgian could be the gold standard. It’s light, airy, and vanilla-y inside, with a paper thin, just-right exterior crispness. Adding real syrup, sweet strawberries, and a melt-in-your-mouth tower of fresh whipped cream is an exercise in the exceptional. Eating it on Ursa Major’s flower-lined outdoor patio after a noon dip at Beulah Beach, just two blocks down, is pure indulgence. Lone waffle, $8.50. Add $2 for strawberries and cream or PB and walnuts. Find Ursa Major, open daily 7am–3pm, at 245 S Benzie Blvd., Beulah. (231) 383-4250, ursamajorbistro.biz.
