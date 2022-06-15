County holding public forum on Grant Road roundabout

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, East Wenatchee police pulled over a car Thursday night with three juveniles, who’d allegedly been firing frozen gel capsules from Airsoft guns. An Upper Valley man is suspected of trafficking stolen property taken from local cabins that had been secured for the winter. A Wenatchee woman who struck a 74-year-old pedestrian with her car last year in the Walmart parking lot must serve 15 months in custody, and, The Forest Service has reopened some of the trails and roads in areas burned by wildfires last summer in Okanogan County.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO