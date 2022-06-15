ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WA

County holding public forum on Grant Road roundabout

By NCWLIFE
ncwlife.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglas County is giving the public a chance to comment on a planned roundabout at the intersection of...

www.ncwlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
ncwlife.com

Chelan county public works director earns statewide award

WENATCHEE — Chelan County’s public works director is the state’s county engineer of the year for 2022. Eric Pierson, who’s led the Public Works department for the last seven years, received the honor last week from the Washington State County Road Administration Board. He was nominated for the award by Chelan County commissioners and his own departmental staff.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Work begins on Icicle Road bridge

Work began today on the Cascade Orchard Bridge deck preservation project. The contractor is moving in concrete barriers, taking the two-lane bridge on Icicle Road in Leavenworth down to one lane, with automated signals utilized to get traffic across the bridge. Motorists should plan for minor traffic delays. Construction on...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Moderate Risk Waste Facility Now Accepts Latex Paint

The Chelan County Moderate Risk Waste Facility will now be accepting used latex paint for recycling and safe disposal starting June 21. Chelan County Commissioners recently signed an agreement with PaintCare Washington, a state-wide paint recycling program that will pick up paint from the facility. This program is a free...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Kitsap County DUI ruling could have impacts in Wenatchee Valley

WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee attorney says judges in Chelan and Douglas county should throw out all DUI breath test results, after another Washington court ruled them inadmissible earlier this week. Attorney John Brangwin and his firm have filed motions in local district courts to suppress all breath results...
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
Douglas County, WA
kpq.com

Cedar Creek and Cub Creek 2 Closures Being Revised With Some Campgrounds, Trails and Roads Reopening

Trail and road closures, put into place after last summer’s Cedar Creek and Cub Creek 2 fires on the Methow Valley Ranger District, have been lifted or revised. Some closures will remain in effect until conditions stabilize, which could be a year or more in some cases because of an increased risk of debris flow from runoff and weather events, and concern for additional damage to trail treads or road surfaces.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

East Wenatchee pellet-gun prank leads to police response

EAST WENATCHEE — Police pulled over a car Thursday night with three juveniles who’d allegedly been firing frozen gel capsules from Airsoft guns. The teens allegedly fired on another vehicle in the Safeway parking lot on Grant Road about 9 p.m., leading to fears that real firearms might be involved. East Wenatchee police stopped the car outside the Eastmont Lanes bowling alley, and warned people inside not to exit the building while they investigated.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Bus carrying 39 ag workers rolls outside Pateros

A bus carrying 39 agricultural workers rolled in an orchard outside Pateros Thursday afternoon with several people suffering minor injuries. The accident happened about 4:30 p.m. off Highway 153 at about milepost 10. Tonya Vallance, EMS director for Douglas Okanogan Fire District 15, said nine people from the bus were...
PATEROS, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News June 17th, 2022

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, East Wenatchee police pulled over a car Thursday night with three juveniles, who’d allegedly been firing frozen gel capsules from Airsoft guns. An Upper Valley man is suspected of trafficking stolen property taken from local cabins that had been secured for the winter. A Wenatchee woman who struck a 74-year-old pedestrian with her car last year in the Walmart parking lot must serve 15 months in custody, and, The Forest Service has reopened some of the trails and roads in areas burned by wildfires last summer in Okanogan County.
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roundabout#Public Services#Nile#Signage
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee weekly real estate update

Compiled major statistics for the Wenatchee, WA metro area real estate market for the four weeks ended June 12, 2022. Originally published on zerodown.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Arrest made after bomb threat prompt evacuation of Chelan County Courthouse

8:50 P.M. UPDATE - Wenatchee Police say one person has been arrested after a bomb threat was phoned into the Chelan County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon. Police reportedly informed the media that authorities managed to trace the threat to a phone and address in East Wenatchee where the suspected was eventually arrested. Bomb sniffing dogs did not locate any evidence of an incendiary device at the courthouse and the 'all-clear' has been given.
WENATCHEE, WA
Nationwide Report

3 people dead, 2 others injured after a single-vehicle crash in Quincy (Quincy, WA)

Three people lost their lives and two others received injuries after a traffic accident Thursday evening in Quincy. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at around 10 p.m. on Road Q near Martin Road. The preliminary reports showed that a car with five occupants was going at a high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate a curve on the road and flipped multiple times.
QUINCY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ncwlife.com

15 months for driver who struck pedestrian in Walmart parking lot

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee woman who struck a 74-year-old pedestrian with her car last year in the Walmart parking lot must serve 15 months in custody. Kelly Diane Gleason, now 36, was found guilty of purposefully striking the man during a dispute over a fender-bender accident last October. Wenatchee police said she turned her vehicle toward the man as he walked away from her car, after his pickup accidentally scraped her while backing out of a space.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Body Found Under Wenatchee River Bridge

Wenatchee Police are investigating the death of a man found underneath the Wenatchee River Bridge Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the scene at about 1:20 pm where they found the body of a man who appeared to have been digging under the bridge, according to Sgt. Cory Bernaiche. Officers...
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man dies in traffic collision in Grant County

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A man died in a traffic collision on Saturday in Grant County. A man on a motorcycle was driving eastbound on State Route 28 when another vehicle was heading in the same direction two vehicles ahead. The motorcyclist drove past a vehicle and struck the rear of the second vehicle.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Man found dead in vehicle discovered down embankment near Chelan

CHELAN — A man was found dead in a vehicle that went down an embankment Saturday northeast of Chelan. Chelan County deputies responded Saturday morning to South Lakeshore Road after a vehicle was found on its top off the road. Deputies say the vehicle was found about 10 feet...
CHELAN, WA
ifiberone.com

Deceased victims of deadly Quincy crash identified

QUINCY - Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison has identified the trio who perished in a horrific crash in the 12000 block of Road Q and Martin Road on Thursday night. Grant County Deputies say the crashed vehicle was transporting four passengers, a total of five occupants, including the driver. The...
QUINCY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy