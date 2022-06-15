ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Man shot, bullets narrowly miss toddler in road rage incident: Police

By Peggy Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZw8e_0gByDtHe00

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an alleged road rage incident on I-90 in Euclid Sunday.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on I-90 eastbound near the 260th exit.

“Three men hanging out of a car shooting guns,” one caller told a 911 dispatcher.

Large sinkhole expanding in downtown Cleveland

A 21-year-old man, his girlfriend and a 2-year-old girl were inside the car at the time of the shooting. The man was shot in the stomach. The other two were not injured.

“They were all exposed to this deadly gunfire,” Euclid Police Captain Jeff Cutwright told the FOX 8 I-Team Wednesday. “The vehicle was struck three times — the driver’s door, below the license plate and the passenger rear tire. The victims did not know the suspects.”

The female victim told police she thinks “road rage” caused the shooting.

“We were just driving and this car started cutting into our lane and we almost hit them,” the one victim told police. “He honked his horn to let them know. We sped up a little just to get around them and get on our way.”

Frank Jackson’s great-grandson indicted for Cleveland murder

She said about a minute later, her boyfriend told her to get down, and that’s when the shooting started.

“This is outrageous,“ said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “There was a 2-year-old child in the car and this was over a minor traffic altercation. The driver beeps his horn and then shots are fired. I don’t know what happened in society that folks are defaulting to extreme violence. This should have never happened. We want to find these suspects right away.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call Euclid police detectives or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County as soon as possible.

“We are looking for information like the license plate number, make or model of the car. Did they notice any particular markings on the vehicle?” Meyer said. “Any information like that which can help us find the suspects. We want to get them off the street before this happens again.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 12

nomind
3d ago

it's only going to get worse until the police start cracking down on the rif-raf

Reply(3)
10
Related
cleveland19.com

9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 stolen from Petland store in Parma

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Parma said they are investigating a case of a stolen puppy. The 9-week-old female Yorkshire terrier was taken from the Petland located on West Ridgewood Drive in Parma and is valued at approximately $4,899, according to police and store animal care manager Amy Parker.
PARMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Downtown Cleveland#Murder#Violent Crime#Euclid
Cleveland.com

Bones found in Cleveland field identified as 32-year-old woman missing since 2015, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bones found in a Cleveland field in May have been positively identified as 32-year-old Kristy Thomas who had been missing since 2015, police said. A nearby worker originally discovered the bones about noon May 13 in a field near a business on East 55th Street near Blanches Avenue, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Unknown suspect breaks into Cleveland’s Bosworth Tavern

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland First District Detective Unit is looking to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect of breaking and entering that occurred on June 2. Police said the man broke into the Bosworth Tavern located in the 3600 block of Bosworth Road at approximately 4:45 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Two car accidents, five ambulances and no life-threatening injuries: Moreland Hills Police Blotter

Police and medics responded to a head-on collision along Route 87 between Farwood Drive and Chagrin River Road at 2:15 p.m. on June 12, involving a Jeep and an Audi. Injuries were initially described as possibly minor, and although a third rescue squad was summoned for a third occupant, one of those patients being treated at the scene wound up refusing medical transport.
MORELAND HILLS, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspected Boardman shoplifter charged with robbery because of gun in purse

What would have been an arrest for shoplifting at the Boardman Meijer store turned into a robbery charge because the suspect had a gun in her purse. According to a police report, Diane Parkhurst, 53, of Boardman was arrested Thursday evening after she allegedly failed to scan 19 items of merchandise worth a total of $212 at the self-checkout.
BOARDMAN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

50K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy