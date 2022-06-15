Man shot, bullets narrowly miss toddler in road rage incident: Police

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an alleged road rage incident on I-90 in Euclid Sunday.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on I-90 eastbound near the 260th exit.

“Three men hanging out of a car shooting guns,” one caller told a 911 dispatcher.

A 21-year-old man, his girlfriend and a 2-year-old girl were inside the car at the time of the shooting. The man was shot in the stomach. The other two were not injured.



“They were all exposed to this deadly gunfire,” Euclid Police Captain Jeff Cutwright told the FOX 8 I-Team Wednesday. “The vehicle was struck three times — the driver’s door, below the license plate and the passenger rear tire. The victims did not know the suspects.”

The female victim told police she thinks “road rage” caused the shooting.



“We were just driving and this car started cutting into our lane and we almost hit them,” the one victim told police. “He honked his horn to let them know. We sped up a little just to get around them and get on our way.”

She said about a minute later, her boyfriend told her to get down, and that’s when the shooting started.

“This is outrageous,“ said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “There was a 2-year-old child in the car and this was over a minor traffic altercation. The driver beeps his horn and then shots are fired. I don’t know what happened in society that folks are defaulting to extreme violence. This should have never happened. We want to find these suspects right away.”



Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call Euclid police detectives or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County as soon as possible.

“We are looking for information like the license plate number, make or model of the car. Did they notice any particular markings on the vehicle?” Meyer said. “Any information like that which can help us find the suspects. We want to get them off the street before this happens again.”

