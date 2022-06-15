ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Minnesota area scoreboard: June 14

By St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
Results for Tuesday, June 14

Class 4A State Quarterfinals

No. 2 Stillwater 6, Sartell 5

Boys golf

Class 3A State Tournament First Round

Individual Results: T61. Carson Andel, Sartell (82)

Class 2A State Tournament First Round

Individual Results: T25. Zac Kreuzer, Albany (81), T41. Leo Werschay, Cathedral (83), Albany's Blake Silbernick did not play

Girls golf

Class 2A State Tournament First Round

Individual Results: 26. Abby Thelen, Albany (88), T59. Kaitlyn Lahr, Albany (99)

Wednesday, June 15

Baseball

Class 4A State Consolation Semifinals

Sartell vs. No. 3 Andover at Parade Stadium (Minneapolis), 11:30 a.m.

Class 4A State Consolation Championship

Winner of Sartell/Andover vs. Winner of Park/St. Louis Park at Parade Stadium (Minneapolis), 2 p.m.

Boys golf

Class 3A State Tournament Second Round

Sartell's Carson Andel at Bunker Hills (Coon Rapids), 7:30 a.m.

Class 2A State Tournament Second Round

Albany’s Zac Kreuzer and Blake Silbernick and Cathedral’s Leo Werschay at Ridges at Sand Creek (Jordan), 7:30 a.m.

Girls golf

Class 2A State Tournament Second Round

Albany’s Abby Thelen and Kaitlyn Lahr at Ridges at Sand Creek (Jordan), Noon

Thursday, June 16

No scheduled events

