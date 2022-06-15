Central Minnesota area scoreboard: June 14
Results for Tuesday, June 14
Class 4A State Quarterfinals
No. 2 Stillwater 6, Sartell 5
Boys golf
Class 3A State Tournament First Round
Individual Results: T61. Carson Andel, Sartell (82)
Class 2A State Tournament First Round
Individual Results: T25. Zac Kreuzer, Albany (81), T41. Leo Werschay, Cathedral (83), Albany's Blake Silbernick did not play
Girls golf
Class 2A State Tournament First Round
Individual Results: 26. Abby Thelen, Albany (88), T59. Kaitlyn Lahr, Albany (99)
Wednesday, June 15
Baseball
Class 4A State Consolation Semifinals
Sartell vs. No. 3 Andover at Parade Stadium (Minneapolis), 11:30 a.m.
Class 4A State Consolation Championship
Winner of Sartell/Andover vs. Winner of Park/St. Louis Park at Parade Stadium (Minneapolis), 2 p.m.
Boys golf
Class 3A State Tournament Second Round
Sartell's Carson Andel at Bunker Hills (Coon Rapids), 7:30 a.m.
Class 2A State Tournament Second Round
Albany’s Zac Kreuzer and Blake Silbernick and Cathedral’s Leo Werschay at Ridges at Sand Creek (Jordan), 7:30 a.m.
Girls golf
Class 2A State Tournament Second Round
Albany’s Abby Thelen and Kaitlyn Lahr at Ridges at Sand Creek (Jordan), Noon
Thursday, June 16
No scheduled events
