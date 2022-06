The Open winner Collin Morikawa and fellow American Joel Dahmen lead a tightly contested US Open heading into the weekend at Brookline, Massachusetts. The duo lead at five-under-par through the first two rounds but all of the top 30 are even par or better and could feasibly get themselves into the mix in this third round on what is often dubbed ‘moving day’ as players position themselves ahead of the final round.The top three players in the world are all in close pursuit, with world No1 Scottie Scheffler two shots back at -3 and the world No2 Jon Rahm...

