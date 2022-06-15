ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

East Idaho police arrest man after knife attack

By Idaho Falls Police Department press release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

IDAHO FALLS — On June 14, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received a report that a person had been stabbed. Idaho Falls Police Officers responded immediately to the area of 400 Whittier Street where they located the victim who had sustained injuries consistent with being struck with a knife.

Idaho Falls Police Officers were able to locate the suspect, identified as Curtis Scharer, near the intersection of Higbee Avenue and Gladstone Street where he was taken into custody.

The victim reported that they and Scharer had been arguing when Scharer attacked them with the knife. The victim was able to run inside a nearby residence and call police. The victim sustained a large deep laceration to their chest and a stab wound on the right side of their stomach and was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by Idaho Falls Fire Ambulance. The victim was listed in “fair” condition by hospital staff several hours later.

Through investigation, Idaho Falls Police Officers identified security cameras in the area of the incident and were able to obtain video footage of the altercation. In the video footage, Officers observed Scharer throw the knife used in the attack onto the roof of a nearby building. Officers were able to recover the knife from the roof.

Curtis Sharer, a 24-year-old male, was arrested for Felony Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, and Felony Concealment of Evidence and was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

RLTR
2d ago

OMG, what is that? He looks like he shouldn't be walking among us. Put it in prison, permanently. I really wonder what someone is thinking when they do that to their face. 🫤

Pocatello, ID
The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

