Brooklyn, NY

Attempted Reagan assassin John Hinckley Jr. freed from court oversight

By Abigail Adcox, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Hinckley Jr., who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, was released Wednesday, ending decades of court-imposed restrictions and supervision. Hinckley, 67, was granted unconditional release last September and set to be freed of restrictions on Wednesday after U.S. District Court Judge Paul Friedman ruled that he was “no...

Salon

John Hinckley Jr. is officially a free man

On March 30, 1981, John Hinckley Jr. attempted to assassinate former President Ronald Reagan in an effort to gain the attention of Jodie Foster, who was only a teenager at the time. Today, after a lengthy stay in a Washington mental hospital, and an expanse of court supervision, Hinckley Jr. is officially a free man.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

'Wildly unique': Pompeo remembers Trump administration as he mulls 2024 bid

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recounted his experience working in former President Donald Trump's "wildly unique" administration and implored conservatives not to be "gaslit" by "liberals" during a conference address that could double as a stump speech should he launch a 2024 White House campaign.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Now Under Congressional Investigation for Landing Sketchy Saudi Investment

Click here to read the full article. A $2 billion investment by a Saudi Arabian wealth fund in Jared Kushner’s private equity firm is the subject of an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to a letter the committee sent to former President Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser. The New York Times reported the investigation on Thursday. In a letter requesting documents, committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) writes to Kushner that the government wants to know “whether your personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy” during the Trump administration. The letter requests that Kushner...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Feds Warn Navarro to Stop Making ‘Numerous False Statements’ About His Arrest

Trump loyalist Peter Navarro has made “numerous false statements” about his arrest, federal prosecutors wrote in a new court filing Thursday urging a judge to reject Navarro’s request for more time until his next court hearing. Navarro was arrested last week for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He was not denied food, water or a call to a lawyer, prosecutors said in the new filing shared by Politico. In fact, “At the time of his arrest, the Defendant first requested to call the press, which was denied,” it says. The feds say Navarro’s arresting officers—who Navarro called “kind Nazis”—told him he could call an attorney but he instead said he needed to go on live TV that night and had to call to say he wouldn’t be there. Navarro also initially said he would represent himself but is now asking for additional time to find a lawyer, which prosecutors argued was a “contrived effort” to delay the case so his civil suit against the DOJ could move forward.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS

