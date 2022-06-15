ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

LISTEN: Trump voices full support for House candidate Vernon Jones, bashes rival

By Barnini Chakraborty
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWMH2_0gByD3uT00

EXCLUSIVE — Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday held firm on his support for Georgia House candidate Vernon Jones , releasing a recorded message in which he condemned GOP runoff opponent Mike Collins for treating Jones "very unfairly" with "vicious political ads that aren't true."

The call will go out districtwide starting Wednesday night and will test the strength of the former president's power in the Peach State after several of his hand-picked candidates faced bruising defeats during the primary election last month.

Jones, who refers to himself as the "black Donald Trump," and Collins, a trucking executive and the son of a former congressman, will go toe-to-toe Tuesday to see who will be the Republican nominee for Georgia's 10th Congressional District. Neither candidate met the threshold needed to declare an outright victory during the May 24 race.

GEORGIA GOP CONVERT VERNON JONES TESTS TRUMP ENDORSEMENT AS HOUSE PRIMARY NEARS

The winner will square off in the general election in November against the Democratic nominee, which will also be decided in a runoff Tuesday.

The red tilt of the 10th District means the winner of the GOP race will likely occupy the seat in January.

In his recorded message, Trump called the attack ads against Jones "a vicious thing" that "shouldn't be allowed to happen."

In one mailer that's circulating, a picture of Jones appears next to rapper and felon Rick Ross with "a random white woman crying."

"President Trump has condemned these attacks because they are the same false attacks the Left and Washington Establishment tried to use to destroy him," his campaign told the Washington Examiner . "If Mike Collins wants to use Democrat tactics to win a Republican primary, maybe he should just run as a Democrat."

In his recorded message, the former president said Jones, who was once a Democrat, had "proven time and time again he's with the MAGA movement."

"Right from the beginning, he was with us," Trump said. "I realized it early, and I'm very proud of it. Vernon, he's going to fight so hard. He's a man that will never let you down. He just doesn't stop, and he's the kind of guy that Georgia needs and Georgia, I think, will get."

The president also claimed Jones was leading in the polls "by a very substantial amount," though he did not provide details.

Both Jones and Collins ran as unabashed pro-Trump conservatives, though only Jones had his seal of approval.

Collins narrowly lost the primary to Rep. Jody Hice in 2014. Hice left his east Georgia House seat to run for secretary of state with Trump's blessing. Hice lost his race against Trump nemesis Brad Raffensperger.

Despite not being endorsed by Trump, Collins campaigned on Trump's policies and vowed payback for the 2020 presidential elections.

He pledged to stand up to "liberal left-wing wackos, RINOS, elites — and even the Republican establishment," promising to vote against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker of the House should the GOP take control of the lower chamber in 2023.

House Republicans need to net five seats in the 435-member chamber to win back the majority they lost in 2018.

During campaign stops across the district, Collins has made clear he isn't interested in reaching across the aisle if he was elected to Congress.

"The time for compromise, time for bipartisanship — that's over with," he said. "This is the best time in our lifetime, y'all, to send Republicans to Congress."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Despite his devotion to the "MAGA-verse," Collins failed to secure a coveted Trump endorsement.

That win went to Jones, who had been slated to run for governor but dropped out of the race after Trump promised to endorse him in a congressional primary if he quit his gubernatorial bid so that Trump's hand-picked candidate, former Sen. David Perdue, could take out Gov. Brian Kemp. Kemp ended up beating Perdue in a landslide.

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Trump falls flat on his face in Georgia once again

Former President Donald Trump lost in Georgia in 2020, and he helped Republicans lose there in 2021. Intent on keeping the streak going, Trump made Georgia’s GOP primaries all about him, and, sure enough, he ended up losing in the state all over again. After Trump lost the 2020...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
Salon

Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report

Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Vernon Jones
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
David Perdue
Person
Donald Trump
Slate

Clarence and Ginni Thomas Are Telling Us Exactly How the 2024 Coup Will Go Down

On Friday, the Washington Post broke the news that Ginni Thomas sent emails to Arizona elections officials asking them to set aside the will of the voters and submit a slate of fake electors who would support Donald Trump, even after he demonstrably lost the 2020 presidential election. The news barely caused a ripple because there is seemingly nothing to be done about Justice Clarence Thomas’ refusal to recuse in cases that materially affect his spouse, even as he has already decided several matters surrounding the 2020 election … and also because that same spouse had written far more inflammatory, QAnon-style texts to Trump’s chief of staff urging him to set aside the 2020 contest, and nothing was done about that either.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#House Republicans#Georgia House#Republican#Georgia Gop#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
211K+
Followers
65K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy