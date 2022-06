PROVO — Captain Moroni and the Title of Liberty. Helaman and the 2,000 Stripling Warriors. Samuel the Lamanite. The Brother of Jared. These well-known accounts in the Book of Mormon are being filmed now as part of the fifth and final season of the Book of Mormon Videos series of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at LDS Motion Pictures Studios.

