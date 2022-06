Mid-afternoon showers. Highs in upper 70s to lower 80s. Last updated on May 28, 2022 at 5:43 a.m. Saturday starts with partly cloudy skies chance for early light sprinkles that will give way to sunshine. Temperatures rise into the lower 80s by afternoon. There is an isolate chance of a stray afternoon shower mainly North and West of the Metro area later this afternoon.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 24 DAYS AGO