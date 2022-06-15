ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis announces director of newly reactivated Florida State Guard

By Fox 13 News staff
fox13news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADEIRA BEACH, Fla. - Florida’s governor announced the first director of a newly reactivated Florida State Guard on Wednesday to bolster the state’s National Guard with a focus on responding to disasters in the hurricane-prone region. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said the director of the re-upped force...

www.fox13news.com

