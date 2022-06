Growing your own herbs doesn't require much space. In fact, even though I do have several types of gardens with various vegetables, fruits, and herbs growing, I still grow some of my herbs in containers inside my indoor greenhouses and even before I splurged to purchase my greenhouses, I grew herbs in indoor containers. The cost of seed packets is relatively a lot cheaper than purchasing seasonings from the grocery store. So for today's article I will be sharing how I grow basil in containers inside.

