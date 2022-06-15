The 20 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve been feeling the urge to jumpstart a home refresh, the perfect reason to do so is here. It’s Wayfair’s 20th anniversary, and to celebrate, the retailer is hosting one of their biggest sales of the year! Today through June 12, you can get up to 70 percent off furniture, decor, and other home essentials. That means huge savings on sofas, dining tables, office furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, outdoor furniture and so much more. The timing couldn’t be better with the weather warming up and many people spending more time outside, whether you’re lounging by a pool or reading a book on your balcony. What sweetens the abundance of deals is that you’ll get free shipping over $35, so any new furniture you buy gets delivered to you at no extra cost. With so many products available on Wayfair, it can be overwhelming to browse, but you’re in luck. To save you some time, here are 10 fantastic deals to get you started.

SHOPPING ・ 7 DAYS AGO