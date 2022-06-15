ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

70+ Traveling Softball Team Declared Champions

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobson Ranch age 70+ traveling softball team recently competed in the 2022 Texas State Championship in Grapevine, Texas. They were declared Champions of the 70 AA Division. Playing six games in two days against competition all rated higher, they beat the 65 AA Division champion and eliminated three of the five...

The Squeezebox Bandits were halfway through a three-hour set in February when they decided to reintroduce themselves. The sound quality at Second Rodeo Brewing, a spacious beer garden in a recently redeveloped area of the Fort Worth Stockyards, wasn’t great that day. For much of the first half of the show, the band’s singing was barely audible over the din of beer orders and chatter, and front man Abel Casillas looked like he was trying to nudge more volume out of his accordion by thrusting his hips to one side or the other with every squeeze of the instrument.
Foodies can look forward to six new restaurants coming to Frisco. Denver-based Chicken restaurant Birdcall is coming to Frisco at 5350 Preston Road. The company is opening in a space formerly occupied by Taco Cabana, which closed in January 2020, according to a previous Community Impact Newspaper report. The 2,800-square-foot Birdcall location in the Preston Lebanon Crossing is a part of its expansion into the Dallas market with locations confirmed in Plano at Willow Bend, Frisco and Lakeridge near The Colony. The company, which was founded in Colorado in 2016, plans to renovate the building to fit its brand. Birdcall serves chicken sandwiches, salads and tenders all made from natural ingredients. Birdcall did not provide an expected opening date of the Frisco location, but according to a permit registered with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, construction of the restaurant is slated for completion in October. www.eatbirdcall.com.
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A dozen Texas country musicians will perform on June 16 in Arlington to benefit the Robb School Memorial Fund. One hundred percent of ticket sales will go to those impacted by the May 24 school massacre, which killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers. At least 17 other children and adults were also injured.
DALLAS - AT&T Stadium in Arlington will play host to the world's biggest sports event. Dallas was named as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The bid included cities all across North Texas. Dallas is one of 11 U.S. cities that will host World Cup matches. But...
AUSTIN – Caterpillar Inc. announced it is moving its global headquarters from Illinois to Irving, Texas recently. Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement celebrating Caterpillar Inc.'s (Caterpillar) announcement that the company will be moving its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to their existing office in Irving, Texas. Caterpillar is not currently receiving any incentives from the State of Texas for the relocation.
Keeping your social media feed on fleek is a vacation must-do. We’re going to let you in on some of the best places in Arlington with help from a very special (and recognizable) guest to get that Insta-worthy influencer-level selfie photo that will guarantee a double tap. Don’t be rude – share those photos with the world on #NationalSelfieDay for your comeback story. Scroll through the gallery to see Kim’s favorite spots.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza is opening a location at 4740 SH 121, Ste. 900, Lewisville, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation project document. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is a pizzeria chain that has expanded into Texas this year. In addition to pizza, Mountain Mike’s offers wings, sandwiches and salads. Work on the Lewisville location is set to be completed Dec. 12.
A new Brazilian steakhouse is coming to Grapevine. Based in San Antonio and with two other restaurants in Houston and Chicago, Chama Gaucha is a Brazilian steakhouse that carves and serves sizzling hot meats off of a skewer, from Picanha and filet mignon to Cordiero and Porco. Now it aims to open its fourth restaurant at 4025 William D. Tate Ave. in Grapevine, where Boi Na Braza was previously located before it shut its doors last year.
In early 2003, Henry R. Squires bequeathed more than $123,000 for a Rockwall Memorial Cemetery rehabilitation. On Monday, May 30, 2005, more than 50 area residents and city staff members gathered around the cemetery’s new fountain to remember Squires, honor his dedicated service and marvel at improvements to the 130-year-old facility.
Our 10 Best Steakhouses in Dallas, Texas presents the best places to get a steak in the beautiful city of Dallas, Texas. If you are visiting the grand city of Dallas, Texas there is just simply no way you should leave without visiting one of the city’s glorious and legendary steakhouses. Located in North Texas, the city of Dallas stands as the ninth-largest city in the State of Texas. With a population of over a million people and home to the Dallas Cowboys, there is a need for plenty of restaurants in this large sprawling urban city. BBQ and Steak are what the city is known for. With so many choices it can be tough to pick a place where to eat. Let us help you out as these are our top 10 picks for the Best Steakhouses in Dallas, Texas.
When you walk into John's Cafe on lower Greenville in Dallas, you'll see history on the walls. Owner John Spyropoulos started his business 50 years ago. "Fifty. Five and O," Spyropoulos said. So, what's the recipe for half a century of success?. "The food here is excellent. The service is...
Butterball is among the group of less than 100 rare pink pugs in the world. Pugs are much loved all over the world. They are cute and cuddly, with a unique personality. The pink pugs are another breed of pugs that have been making the news. They are so-called because they have a cream-colored coat instead of the standard fawn or black-colored coat. It is caused by a lack of pigment in their skin, iris, and hair. This is also known as albinism. Pink pugs have beautiful blue eyes.
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The lifeguard shortage has made way to another North Texas city.  The Heights Family Aquatic Center will remain closed during the 2022 summer swim season due to a shortage of available lifeguards, the City of Richardson said in a release.  The city said that the reason behind closing their most centralized pool is because it takes three times as many lifeguards to operate compared to the other aquatic facilities in Richardson.  Despite the city's efforts to attract lifeguards, which included increased pay and rewards for referrals, the city said it has not been able to hire the amount of staff needed to operate.Neighborhood pools in Richardson – Canyon Creek, Cottonwood, Glenville and Terrace – remain open six days a week with adequate staffing.  The city said it will continue to recruit and hire lifeguards.

